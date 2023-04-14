Who is Tony Gwynn Sr.? Padres fans shocked to hear voice similar to batting legend in commentary

Baseball fans were recently surprised to hear a voice identical to Tony Gwynn Sr. during the San Diego Padres' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Gwynn was a baseball icon, famous for his incredible career with the Padres. He is an eight-time National League batting champion and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gwynn Jr., who has now become a radio broadcaster for the San Diego Padres, appeared during the Padres’ game against the Brewers on Thursday night. According to some fans, his voice sounds "exactly like his father’s", which caused a stir on social media.

Chris Presley @_ChrisPresley Tony Gwynn Jr sounds just like his father! Holy smokes Tony Gwynn Jr sounds just like his father! Holy smokes

shahnawaz khan @NeverNotTired85 It's incredible how much Tony Gwynn Jr sounds just like his pop. It's incredible how much Tony Gwynn Jr sounds just like his pop.

James Smyth @JamesSmyth621 Watching Padres broadcast, I’m like “this analyst sounds just like Tony Gwynn.” Of course it’s Tony Gwynn Jr.! Watching Padres broadcast, I’m like “this analyst sounds just like Tony Gwynn.” Of course it’s Tony Gwynn Jr.!

A look into Tony Gwynn’s career

Tony Gwynn spent his entire 20-year career with the San Diego Padres. He was born on May 9, 1960, in Los Angeles, California. Gwynn was widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Gwynn made his Major League debut with the Padres in 1982 and quickly established himself as a talented hitter. Over the course of his career, he amassed 3,141 hits, 15 All-Star selections, and five Gold Glove Awards. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Gwynn was known for his exceptional hand-eye coordination and his ability to hit to all sides of the field. He was a lifetime .338 hitter, one of the highest in baseball history. Gwynn was also a standout defensive player, winning five Gold Gloves during his career.

Tony Gwynn’s career was immortalized in Petco Park

Off the field, Gwynn was widely respected for his commitment to the community. He was known for his generosity and his dedication to helping young athletes. Gwynn passed away in 2014 at the age of 54 after battling salivary gland cancer. He remains one of the most beloved players in Padres history and a baseball legend.

