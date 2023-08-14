Who is Troy Johnston? Marlins prospect expected to make MLB debut soon

Troy Johnston is a Miami Marlins prospect who is having a significant effect at AAA and may develop into the team's future power hitter.

In his first 14 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, after being promoted from Double-A Pensacola in late July, Johnston has homered three times, driven in 12 runs, and batted .397.

"The big bat is still pumping out big flys!#MakeItMiam#DaleMiami Troy gonna have a big Sept with the club? Miami Marlins prospect Troy Johnston continues his power breakout in AAA" - Marlin Maniac

This year, Johnston has fared well against Triple-A pitching, establishing himself as an exciting prospect for the organization's future. Miami's 22nd-ranked prospect is a 26-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder.

Troy Johnston, a 2019 17th-round pick, is Miami's top offensive performer among farmhands, as seen by his .589 slugging percentage and 95 RBIs this year. He is also fourth in on-base plus slugging (.993) and tied for second in home runs with 21.

"Another day, another RBI for @2297Troy" - JaxShrimp

Troy Johnston's pitching style

The Tacoma native is rated as having substantially below-average speed, but this season, he has been much more effective on the basepaths. Johnston started the year with 11 career thefts, but has since stolen 17 bags.

Johnston's arm strength and range aren't great for an outfielder, but he's grown into an "average defender at first base," per MLB Pipeline.

Johnston is one of several ex-Zags who appear to be headed for a promotion to the major leagues. Ernie Yake, a shortstop who was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 10th round out of Gonzaga in 2021, is batting .286 with two home runs and five RBI through 11 games with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

In Jacksonville, Troy Johnston has demonstrated both power and average hitting. He has hit 4 home runs, 7 doubles, and has an OPS of 1.221 while slashing .424/.479/.742 and scoring 18 runs overall.

His totals now represent new career highs for a single season. Johnston has a combined.318 batting average, 22 home runs, 30 doubles, and 101 RBI.