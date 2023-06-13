Who is Ty Adcock? Meet Mariners prospect following MLB callup

Ty Adcock has been added by the Seattle Mariners to their 40-man roster in their game against the Miami Marlins. Baseball fans are curious to know more about this 26-year-old right-handed pitcher.

Adcock was born on February 7, 1997, in Oxford, North Carolina. He is the son of William and Jennifer Adcock. He attended Elon University and played baseball for them. There, he was also teammates with fellow Mariners pitcher George Kirby.

Joe Doyle @JoeDoyleMiLB Sources: The Seattle Mariners are bringing RHP Ty Adcock up to Seattle for the Miami series. He could be selected and activated depending on the health of the rest of the bullpen.



Adcock was an 8th round pick out of Elon in 2019. Fastball up to 99 with a firm gyro-slider. Sources: The Seattle Mariners are bringing RHP Ty Adcock up to Seattle for the Miami series. He could be selected and activated depending on the health of the rest of the bullpen.Adcock was an 8th round pick out of Elon in 2019. Fastball up to 99 with a firm gyro-slider.

Ty Adcock has been added to the 40-man roster by the Seattle Mariners because Penn Murphy is heading back to the 15-day injured list. This came after making only one appearance after his recent return from elbow inflammation.

Additionally, the Mariners also added Robbie Ray to the 60-day injured as he had a Tommy John surgery. All these moves have made it possible to the Mariners to add Adcock to the team.

Adcock has caught the interest of the fans mainly due to his combination of sliders and a fastball. Moreover, he can bat, pitch, and catch. This will give an advantage to the Mariners against their opponents.

The Mariners hope that Ty Adcock can contribute effectively to a team that is really struggling in the 2023 MLB season.

Ty Adcock has struggled with injuries in the past

Ty Adcock has just begun his career in baseball, however, injuries have made it difficult for him to play consistently in the past.

He did not play in 2019 due to shoulder impingement syndrome. He also missed out on the minor leagues in 2020 due to Covid-19 and the cancellation of the league. In 2021, he missed the season due to Tommy John surgery.

His career only began in 2022 with the Modesto Nuts in the Arizona Complex League. Adcock made six appearances with them and scored an ERA of 9.00 with 6 strikeouts. He also played for the Everett AquaSox and Arkansas Travelers in 2023. For Arkansas, he pitched in 13.0 innings. made 2 saves, scored an ERA of 2.08, and made 13 strikeouts.

Now that Adcock is part of the Seattle Mariners, they might utilize his potential and turn him into a successful baseball player.

