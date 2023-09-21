Who is Tyler Fitzgerald? Everything you need to know about Giants prospect making MLB debut during playoff race

The San Francisco Giants made a significant move by promoting infield prospect Tyler Fitzgerald to their major league roster. With the Giants fighting for their postseason lives, the club has opted to give the 26-year-old a shot in the major leagues.

Tyler Fitzgerald's promotion to the MLB comes in the wake of veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford's placement on the IL. After being promoted on Thursday from Triple-A Sacramento, both the injury to Brandon Crawford and the release of Paul DeJong should open some playing time for Fitzgerald at shortstop.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tyler Fitzgerald is on his way to the Land of the Giants! Congrats, Tyler! We wish you nothing but success!!" - @RiverCats

While Fitzgerald's promotion comes in a flurry of roster moves and injuries, he has more than proven himself worthy of a shot in the MLB thanks to his minor league production. In 121 games this season between Triple-A and Double-A, the infielder has been solid at the plate, maintaining a .292 batting average with 22 home runs, 78 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

His combination of speed and power should be an asset for the San Francisco Giants, who currently sit 3.0 games outside of the final National League Wild Card spot. Although Fitzgerald's first taste of MLB experience should happen sooner rather than later, the adding playoff race will add to the pressure placed on the 26-year-old's shoulders.

Expand Tweet

"Huge news as the utility man Tyler Fitzgerald has been great in AAA. Likely means no Luciano, unless another roster move is forthcoming." - @Giants__Update

Fitzgerald's first opportunity to get into action will be on Friday when the San Francisco Giants head to Dodger Stadium to take on their long-time rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A closer look at Tyler Fitzgerald's road to the MLB

The native of Springfield, Illinois was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, however, he elected not to sign with the team, opting to attend the University of Louisville instead.

Expand Tweet

"Tyler Fitzgerald will be just the 3rd #SFGiants player and 1st position player from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Cole Waites and Caleb Kilian are the others." - @BaseballJeff1

After three seasons at Louisville, Fitzgerald's draft stock rose with the infielder being selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The infielder spent four seasons across various minor league levels for the Giants, combining for a .263 batting average with 63 home runs and 231 RBIs during that time.