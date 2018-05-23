Who Will Acquire Manny Machado?

Before the regular season began, Manny Machado switched from third base to shortstop. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the regular season and the Baltimore Orioles need to trade him sooner rather than later.

The Orioles record so far in 2018 is 15-32 and they have no intention of making it to the playoffs this season or re-signing Machado at the end of the regular season.

Machado is just 25 years old and he has a .343 batting average with 15 home runs and 43 RBI's, along with two stolen bases.

He is having an MVP caliber like season and because of that, Machado's trade value will be really high.

Baltimore has a decent farm system, but they can upgrade it with a solid trade. The Orioles should trade him to a team that has good prospects, a team that will re-sign him, and a team that's in contention. What are some of the teams he could go to?

Cleveland Indians: The Indians need another bat in their lineup. They don't have much power, to begin with, and Machado would provide contact and power. Even though the Indians have Jose Rameriz at third base and Francisco Lindor at shortstop, they could move Rameriz to DH. Edwin Encarnacion can move to First Base and Yonder Alonso would probably lose his spot in the lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies: The Phillies are closer than people anticipate. Third baseman Maikel Franco is a free agent at the end of the season. He is 25 years old just like Machado. For the future would you rather have Franco or Machado?

Well, that's actually a bad argument. Machado could be the shortstop and Franco could be the third baseman. Machado would be a monster upgrade at shortstop from J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery. Philadelphia has the prospects to trade for Machado and the Phillies would have a shot to make a playoff run if they traded for him. Machado would probably be the clean up hitter on this squad.

Washington Nationals: The Nationals have their own problems with possibly trying to sign Bryce Harper in the offseason, but could you imagine if Washington traded for Machado and the Nationals had the both of them for the next decade? Trea Turner is the team's shortstop but Machado would be an upgrade at third from either Anthony Rendon or Wilmer Difo. The Nationals lineup would even have more power and would be a threat to win the World Series right away.

New York Mets: Even though there have been talks about Machado in a pinstripe uniform, Machado going to the Mets would make more logical sense.

The Yankees already have enough stars in their lineup and the Mets could use another one with Yoenis Cespedes. The Mets have been getting better at signing players to reasonable contracts and maybe they could trade and sign Machado for a long term. Machado would be another legit bat in the lineup other than Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto. Machado could also be an influence on Amed Rosario.

St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals have good players at third base and shortstop, but the Cardinals could potentially put themselves over the top with an acquisition for Machado. He would be the face of the franchise for the next decade. Machado would provide such an influence to the franchise since the days of Albert Pujols and Machado could lead them back a World Series Title.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Even though the Dodgers are struggling in 2018 and have Corey Seager at shortstop for the long run, Justin Turner is 33 years old and he won't be the third baseman forever. Machado would be a vocal leader inside Los Angeles's clubhouse. The Dodgers would be good long term because it would give them another bat in the lineup. They could give him a long term contract because he would be playing in a big market.