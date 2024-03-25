"Why is this actually fire?" - Fans overjoyed as Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne throws down dance judgement post-SEC win after party

When it comes to viral sensations, it's hard to find a better example than Olivia Dunne. A gymnast-turned-TikTok star is dating Paul Skenes, the first overall choice in the 2023 MLB draft.

On March 24, Dunne and her LSU gymnastics teammates scored 198.075 to win the NCAA's South Eastern Conference Finals.

After taking to the podium at Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, Dunne and her teammates celebrated in the locker room. Her upload, which features some prime dance moves from her teammates, attracted much fanfare.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some comments are as follows:

"It's lit fam" said one viewer

"10 out of 10 on all of them" claimed another

"Hi Livvy congrats on the W" said another fan, in reference to the event

"Kenzie and Bri’s moves are actually smooth" opined a fan

"Why is this actually fire" continued another fan

"Hard work pays off"

Other comments on the post:

Fans offering their take on Olivia Dunne's team dance video

Though the excitement in the video was palpable, there are likely some bittersweet undertones for Dunne and her teammates. Set to graduate from Louisiana State University this spring, the meet in New Orleans marked the final time that Dunne will compete at an SEC championship for her college.

Despite being just 21 years old, Dunne is already well into her career. After beginning to post videos of her routines online during the lockdowns of 2020, the 21-year-old began gaining followers. Currently, Olivia Dunne has over 13 million subscribers on TikTok alone.

Last year, it was reported that Dunne was paid some $50,000 for making a single endorsement-oriented social media post.

Paul Skenes' MLB dream is still one step away

Despite some strong showings during the spring, Paul Skenes won't be there on Opening Day. Pirates GM Ben Cherington still thinks that Skenes has some adjusting to do.

"Ben Cherington said the Pirates have told Paul Skenes he will start in the minor leagues. Cherington says there are boxes Skenes still must check." [via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette].

Both Skenes and Dunne are no strangers to competition, and the 21-year-old ace will likely have his chance at glory soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.