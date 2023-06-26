Why did Adam Wainwright deactivate his Twitter? Cardinals veteran pitcher forced off Social Media amid struggles

It appears that St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has had enough of trolls on Twitter as the 41-year-old decided to deactivate his account on the social media giant. The decision came after a disappointing start during the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs London Series, with hecklers online taking out their frustration on the club legend.

Adam is one of the most accessible, accountable, decent men in MLB. Cardinals fans are lucky to have him.

Cardinals Twitter is 90 % awesome, but that damn 10 % can wear on you. It's sad to think trolls & vile posters may have driven #STLCards great Adam Wainwright off Twitter.Adam is one of the most accessible, accountable, decent men in MLB. Cardinals fans are lucky to have him.

"It’s sad to think trolls & vile posters may have driven #STLCards great Adam Wainwright off Twitter. Adam is one of the most accessible, accountable, decent men in MLB. Cardinals fans are lucky to have him. Cardinals Twitter is 90 % awesome, but that damn 10 % can wear on you." - @OrtizKicks

It is a disappointing fact of the world today that supposed fans will troll and harass players online after a poor outing. Through 3.0 innings, Adam Wainwright was shelled by the rival Chicago Cubs, surrendering eleven hits and seven runs to pick up the loss in London.

Following the loss, supposed fans took to Twitter to call out the potential Hall of Fame pitcher and 2006 World Series champion. Those who have been critical of Wainwright's performance in London, as well as his struggles this season, have said that "he should have retired last year." Others have claimed that they have a right to call him out given the amount of money he makes.

Gracias Tio! Woke up to the news Adam Wainwright deactivated his Twitter after his last start. As some #cardinals fans decided to hate, be ruthless against him. He was as usual, spreading joy and happiness. This moment from yesterday in London, that little girl will never forget!

"Woke up to the news Adam Wainwright deactivated his Twitter after his last start. As some #cardinals fans decided to hate, be ruthless against him. He was as usual, spreading joy and happiness. This moment from yesterday in London, that little girl will never forget! Gracias Tio!" - @poloascencio

While it came as a surprise that Wainwright elected to deactivate his Twitter account, it's something that he didn't need after such a successful career in the MLB. It's a shame that these people have forced one of the most beloved players in St. Louis Cardinals' history to remove himself from the social media site.

A look at Adam Wainwright's difficult 2023 season so far

At the end of the 2022 season, it was unclear whether or not Wainwright would retire, however, he did indeed decide to return to the club following the departures of both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. While Wainwright is the ultimate gamer, it may be a decision that he may have reconsidered given his struggles this season.

Through 46.2 innings this year with the St. Louis Cardinals, Adam Wainwright owns a 3-2 record with a disappointing 6.52 ERA. It's not too late in the year for the 41-year-old to turn things around, so here's hoping for the club legend to end things on a high note.

