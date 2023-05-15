Why was Bryce Harper ejected? Phillies ace thrown out after fiery altercation

During a game against the Colorado Rockies, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies was ejected in the seventh inning after an altercation with Rockies reliever Jake Bird. Bird had clapped his hand against his glove and said something towards the Phillies dugout, which prompted Harper's response.

After the altercation, Harper expressed his disapproval of making the game about teams or individuals, rather than just about the game itself. Returning to the Phillies from Tommy John surgery, Harper struggled in the game, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Bird was also ejected and admitted he had become emotional on the mound, but his comments were not directed towards anyone in particular. In the previous inning, Phillies Manager Rob Thomson had been thrown out of the game for arguing with the plate umpire.

Harper is known for his emotional and intense style of play, but he felt that Bird had crossed a line when he taunted the Phillies dugout, causing Harper to storm the field, which led to benches and bullpens being cleared. Although no punches were thrown, Harper's reaction was due to his desire to protect his teammates.

What was the result following Bryce Harper’s ejection?

Unfortunately, the incident occurred in the midst of a frustrating afternoon for the Phillies, who had struggled with poor defensive play and failed to get a hit with runners in scoring position. Thomson's ejection in the sixth inning had also contributed to the team's frustrations. Despite the drama, the game ended in a 4-0 loss for the Phillies.

Harper has a reputation for being one of the most controversial players in the MLB, often being ejected for taking part in altercations and fights. Sunday's incident was his first of the 2023 season, and Harper is set to return to the field on Monday to face the San Francisco Giants.

