Why was Dave Martinez ejected vs Mariners? Nationals manager tossed in the 6th inning

After another emotional outburst directed at an umpire, Dave Martinez was ejected from the game against the Seattle Mariners. The Washington Nationals manager was arguing a call that ruled his player out for going too far off the base path. Keibert Ruiz was running home and, in an attempt to evade the catcher, took the turn just a bit too wide.

Martinez, obviously, disagreed with the assertion that he went too far off the baseline. While arguing the call with an umpire who's mind was made up, Martinez went too far over the line, much like Ruiz. Thankfully the Nationals already had a lead over the Mariners, so hopefully they can hold on to their lead.

Jomboy Media shared a clip of the entire exchange on Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia We've got another Davey Martinez meltdown after Keibert Ruiz was called for running out of the baseline We've got another Davey Martinez meltdown after Keibert Ruiz was called for running out of the baseline https://t.co/dOcdU12xO7

Codify Baseball shared an overhead view of the call that led to the ejection on Twitter.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Keibert Ruiz eludes the tag and touches the plate but is called out for taking this route to get there. Keibert Ruiz eludes the tag and touches the plate but is called out for taking this route to get there. https://t.co/DIYi7E0qDD

With that angle available, it is certainly easy to see where the umpire was coming from with his call. Martinez, obviously, disagrees with that assessment.

Dave Martinez's emotional leadership is starting to cost the Washington Nationals

Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have been towards the bottom of the standings. While they would not trade that championship run for anything, the team is clearly in a very different place. Part of the reason has to be Dave Martinez's management style.

While arguing with the officials gets the fans and players fired up, if it leads to an ejection it isn't worth it sometimes. The decsions that a manager makes throughout a game can lead to wildly different results. If the person in charge of making those choices isn't there, things can go awry quickly.

