Why were JD Davis and Gabe Kapler ejected vs Blue Jays? Giants slugger and manager tossed from game

San Francisco Giants slugger JD Davis and manager Gabe Kapler hit the showers early during their Thursday matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Both were ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Davis was rung up on a borderline pitch down in the zone. Davis was quickly thrown out after tossing his bat and having some words with the home plate umpire.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JD Davis gets ejected after a called strike three JD Davis gets ejected after a called strike three https://t.co/8rWk7051L9

Unhappy about the quick ejection, manager Gabe Kapler came to support his player. During what seemed like a calm conversation, Kapler was told to join JD Davis in the locker room.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Gabe Kapler was ejected as well Gabe Kapler was ejected as well 😳 https://t.co/PynNZ3Z4SM

It didn't stop there. After Kapler was ejected, the home plate umpire went over the Giants' bench to talk to acting manager Kai Correa. It's safe to say the umpire had his hands full Thursday.

This is the first time all season that a player or coach was ejected for the San Francisco Giants. This is now Kapler's sixth time being ejected in his managerial career.

The home plate umpire was not putting up with JD Davis and Gabe Kapler

San Francisco Giants v Toronto Blue Jays

MLB umpires have a tough job. They are tasked with controlling the game's pace, the player's emotions on the field and keeping the game fair. But lately, all anybody can talk about is how umpires make the games about themselves.

There have been a ton of ejections over the past couple of weeks. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected twice over the course of three games.

Many fans have called for the league to abandon human umpires and replace them with robots, but not all agree that's the right move. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who has had his fair share of ejections, does not want to see the change. While he's seen terrible calls over his career, Boone believes their place in baseball shouldn't be replaced.

