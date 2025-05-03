Why did Jose Ramirez make early exit in game vs. Blue Jays? All we know about Guardians star’s injury

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez exited Friday’s game with an apparent ankle injury. As per reports, it's a mild ankle sprain from the fall he had during his run over first base.

The incident occurred during the third inning of the team’s faceoff against the Toronto Blue Jays when pitcher Chris Bassitt’s ball had accidentally hit Ramirez in his upper back. The throw was intended towards Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

Jose Ramirez’s awkward fall might have scraped his knee, which led to the sprain. He was seen lying on his back until the Guardians staff and manager Stephen Vogt helped him to his feet.

Although Ramirez could walk out of the field on his own, the team is taking precautionary steps to avoid complications. Utility player Daniel Schneemann took over for Ramirez after his early exit at Rogers Centre.

Ramirez was immediately removed from the field after the incident. It was his second at-bat in Friday’s game, with the Cleveland Guardians leading the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 at the time.

It isn't his first injury of the season. Ramirez, fortunately, bounced back from a wrist injury during the Guardians' game against the Royals. He has a history of dealing with injuries, like wrist issues and being hit by a pitch in 2017.

Jose Ramirez’s performance in 2025 season

Jose Ramirez [Source: Imagn]

Dspite the recent minor setback, Jose Ramirez has enjoyed an impressive regular season. His batting average has been .274, with eight stolen bases and five home runs.

He has 15 RBIs in 31 games. Ramirez also added himself to an exclusive club, becoming the first primary third baseman to achieve 250 HRs and 250 stolen bases. With his injury status unclear, it's not certain whether he will play the next Guardians vs. Blue Jays faceoff.

Following Ramirez’s exit, the Guardians lost 5-3 to the Blue Jays. Fans will hope thaat he doesn’t miss much time and returns to the lineup soon.

