Why did Michael Kay get riled up by a Twitter user? Yankees announcer involved in feisty exchange

Veteran broadcaster Michael Kay had a hostile exchange with a Yankees fan in his Twitter DMs earlier this week.

The 62-year-old gave a lengthy response to the supporter who accused him of going soft on general manager Brian Cashman as the team has struggled in the early part of the 2023 MLB season.

Twitter user @PlayoffBader tweeted to Kay:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You watch every game, right? Explain to me how you could possibly defend Cashman.”

Kay chose not to blast the fan publicly. Instead, he reached out via direct message and issued a challenge.

The fan then tweeted the DM that the broadcaster had sent him and Kay responded to the fan publicly.

He quote-tweeted the fan and wrote:

“Okay, let’s do this. You give me a quote, or a sentence where I defended Cashman on the air tonight, any proof you can come up with, and I will make a sizable donation to your favorite charity. Again, any instance of me defending the Yankee GM during tonight’s broadcast, and I will gladly make the donation.

"And if you can’t come up with proof, and you will not be able to because it doesn’t exist, I want nothing back from you, other than you gaining the knowledge that what you and others hear is that when someone isn’t bashing Cashman who think they’re defending him. I will patiently await the proof. Thank you for watching the game on Prime.”

Michael Kay @RealMichaelKay And still no answer. That’s all you have. I never DM anyone anything I wouldn’t make public so this is fine but the fact I gave you the consideration of DMing you a response and you made it public tells me all I need to know about you and your opinion. LOL. twitter.com/PlayoffBader/s… And still no answer. That’s all you have. I never DM anyone anything I wouldn’t make public so this is fine but the fact I gave you the consideration of DMing you a response and you made it public tells me all I need to know about you and your opinion. LOL. twitter.com/PlayoffBader/s…

It's safe to say that Kay wasn't having any unwanted criticism from the fan, who even deleted his Twitter account after the exchange.

What is Michael Kay's net worth in 2023?

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay

According to reports, Michael Kay is worth an estimated $3 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune throughout his career as a broadcaster for the New York Yankees.

Kay did all the school reports that he could about the Yankees, so he could know all about them and work as a broadcaster for the team in the future. He began reporting at the Bronx High School of Science and then at Fordham University, where he graduated with a degree in communication.

Michael Kay has been the voice for the Yankees on YES since 2002. He has received eight Emmy Awards and 31 nominations for his service with the MLB franchise this far.

Poll : 0 votes