Why Michael King could earn $100,000,000 or more in free agency: A look into the Padres ace's prospects after shutout vs Rockies

Michael King has come a long way since being traded from the New York Yankees to the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto transaction. King has proven his worth in San Diego, finishing the 2024 season with a 13-9 record, posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

King has carried on with the good run to begin the 2025 season, too, and he is fresh off a historic complete game shutout against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. The Padres finished their three-game series sweep, registering shutouts in every game, but the game on Sunday saw a masterclass from King. He pitched a complete game (9.0 IP), allowing two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

After Sunday's 6-0 Padres win, speculation has been on the rise on how big a contract King will attract once he becomes a free agent. King has a mutual option in his contract after the 2025 season and is widely expected to take his chances in free agency to land a better deal.

A strong season could help crack a $100 million deal or even more. One thing working in King's favor is that he's just 29 years old. That means he still has four to five years in him to pitch at an elite level.

Moreover, King doesn't have a concerning injury history. While he did have an elbow surgery in 2022, King has since been continuously able to suit up for the teams that had him on their roster. He has also taken the transformation from bullpen to starting rotation well.

He pitched 173.2 innings in 2024 and aims to break the 200-inning barrier in 2025. In four starts in 2025, he has already pitched 22.1 innings. A full-season projection of 30 starts could land him around the 160-inning mark. But if he does well and goes deep into games, there's a chance he'll cross the 200-inning mark.

Such production with good numbers demands a big contract. The best starting pitcher deal in the market belongs to Corbin Burnes, who is earning an annual salary of $35 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, a veteran nearing the end of his career, Justin Verlander, is taking $15 million per year.

So, if we consider between those two points, a $25 million salary is plausible. Spanning four years or more, it would not be a surprise to see King earn a contract worth $100 million or more when he becomes a free agent.

In March, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller told the New York Post:

“He’s going to get paid a lot. He’s really good.”

Exactly how much remains the question.

What is Spotrac's market value for Michael King?

According to Spotrac, Michael King's market value is around $71 million for four years at a $17.8 million per annum market value. However, if he plays well and stays healthy, he has an upside to crack a $25 million annual salary.

King's current contract with the Padres sees him earning $7.75 million in 2025, with a mutual option for the next season. King can become a free agent if he wants to after this season. If not, he's slated to earn a $15 million salary in 2026.

