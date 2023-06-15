Why are MLB The Show 23 friends lists not working? Tips and tricks for addressing glitch

The latest patch of MLB the Show 23 arrived and brought an unfortunate glitch with it. Ironically, patches can cause problems as much as they can solve them. Every new version of the game can have an issue, and the most recent one certainly did.

After the update, many gamers are reporting not being able to see their online friends. The friends list not working on MLB the Show 23 error has been frustrating for many who are now unable to play with their pals.

Don Sharpton @DonSharpton Friend list not working again. Never buying mlb the show again Friend list not working again. Never buying mlb the show again

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Right now, there's no guaranteed fix for this issue. It will very likely be patched soon or in the next scheduled update, but there are troubleshooting methods you can use.

Troubleshooting methods for MLB the Show friends lists not working

If you're trying to play MLB the Show 23 with friends, this glitch makes it very difficult. There are other ways to invite friends, but they're far more complicated than they should be.

MLB the Show friends lists not working

To troubleshoot, you can begin by turning the game off and back on. Restarting MLB the Show can sometimes fix the issues. This won't remove it from the game, but it might temporarily get back to normal.

On the same note, you can always try restarting your console or gaming device. Sometimes, the devices need a break and to establish a new connection with the server.

PiunikaWeb @PiunikaWeb MLB The Show 23 ‘Friends list’ not working or blank on PS5? Try these potential workarounds dlvr.it/Sqhrw4 MLB The Show 23 ‘Friends list’ not working or blank on PS5? Try these potential workarounds dlvr.it/Sqhrw4 https://t.co/TFCvPGhTZa

Logging out and logging back in can accomplish the same effect. If these don't work, then it may be in your best interest to contact Sony or wait until a patch is given.

Poll : 0 votes