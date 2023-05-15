Why are the Montreal Expos trending? All you need to know

Earlier on Monday, the Montreal Expos were trending on social media. However, baseball fans were left rather puzzled as the team relocated to Washington in 2004 and changed its name to the Washington Nationals.

The Montreal Expos were trending because the MLB app began sending notifications to fans, updating them with scores from over 40 years ago.

Some believe that the app suffered a glitch while updating team scores. Meanwhile, others jokingly suggested that the team might make a return to the MLB in the near future.

(h/t MLB app casually blowing up people’s phones with scores from over 40 years ago(h/t @baseballcontext MLB app casually blowing up people’s phones with scores from over 40 years ago(h/t @baseballcontext) https://t.co/egWQ4HzCj9

Confused fans began tweeting screenshots of Montreal Expos alerts from the MLB app. Here are some fan reactions to the same:

JonnyMacofSC @JonnyMacof @BenAndWoods Are you guys and other Padres fans getting weird alerts from the MLB app on your phone too? I just got an alert that the Braves just now beat the Padres…..And a few seconds later I got and alert that the Montréal Expos beat the Padres…..🙄 @BenAndWoods Are you guys and other Padres fans getting weird alerts from the MLB app on your phone too? I just got an alert that the Braves just now beat the Padres…..And a few seconds later I got and alert that the Montréal Expos beat the Padres…..🙄 https://t.co/vmkUyBeiTe

Meme/GIF thief chief TD👑 @tdxthexrealest According to the MLB app, the Montreal Expos exist According to the MLB app, the Montreal Expos exist 😂😂

Josh @Josh_b_lewis92 The Montreal Expos?? Lol uhhh what's going on here?? Lol The Montreal Expos?? Lol uhhh what's going on here?? Lol https://t.co/NGSwrgS0nE

Michael Gross MS-CES 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 @michaelgross_pa And now another one from August 1971. The Montreal Expos get the win in a back and forth affair. And now another one from August 1971. The Montreal Expos get the win in a back and forth affair. 😳

Wait...The Expos haven't existed for 20 years!!! So apparently the Montreal Expos just beat my @Braves according to a notification I just received from the MLB app...Wait...The Expos haven't existed for 20 years!!! So apparently the Montreal Expos just beat my @Braves according to a notification I just received from the MLB app...Wait...The Expos haven't existed for 20 years!!! https://t.co/JhMH42ZYoZ

What happened to the Montreal Expos?

What happened to the Expos?

The Expos were formed on May 27, 1968, in Montreal, Quebec. The Canadian-based side was the first MLB team located outside of the United States. However, they failed to register a winning season in their first 10 years in the league.

Montreal initially played their home games at Jarry Park Stadium before moving to Olympic Stadium in 1977.

The Expos won the NL East division just once in 1981 but suffered defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series later in the season.

Montreal competed in the NL East division from 1969 until 2004. In their final two seasons, the franchise played 22 home games each year at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

However, the Expos relocated to Washington in 2004 and the team was renamed the Washington Nationals.

The Expos finished with an overall record of 2,753 wins, 2,943 losses and four tied games during their 36 years in the league.

Interestingly, Vladimir Guerrero led Montreal in both home runs and batting average, having played with the team for eight seasons. Meanwhile, Steve Douglas Rogers led the team in wins and strikeouts.

