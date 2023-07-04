Why was Nelson Cruz Designated For Assignment? Padres appear ready to move on from veteran slugger

It appears that Nelson Cruz's time with the San Diego Padres is nearing its end as the team elected to designate the veteran for assignment. It's been a difficult season for both Cruz and the Padres, so the move may not have come as a massive surprise to most as the team is looking to claw its way back up the standings.

At 43 years old, it may be difficult for Nelson Cruz to secure himself a new contract. However, given his track record, teams may be willing to gamble on the 19-year professional. Through 49 games with San Diego this season, the Dominican slugger has struggled at the plate, producing an underwhelming .245 batting average with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

While he has struggled, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin explained to the media that the decision was based on lineup flexibility. He explained that both Cruz and Matt Carpenter are essentially only designated hitters, which means there is one less spot for an extra pinch-runner or utility player.

The decision to cut Cruz from the San Diego Padres roster was a difficult one to make for the team but it was necessary. There is a real possibility that a team that needs a veteran slugger to fill in the DH role could gamble on a low-risk, high-reward signing.

A look at the MLB career of Nelson Cruz if he decides to hang up the cleats

However, if Cruz is unable to secure himself a new contract and it is indeed the end of the road for him, he was one of the better power hitters of his generation. Throughout his 19 seasons in the MLB, the slugger spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

During his career, Nelson Cruz was a monster at the dish. Over the course of 2,055 games in the MLB, the power-hitter produced a career .274 batting average with 464 home runs, 1,325 RBIs and 2,035 hits. He also earned seven All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards, as well as being named the 2011 ALCS MVP with the Texas Rangers.

