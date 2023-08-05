Why was Ramon Laureano DFA'd? Athletics send down veteran on Saturday

In a surprising move, the Oakland Athletics announced on Saturday that they have DFA'd outfielder Ramon Laureano. He joins catcher Manny Pina who the organization released. The move opens a spot for Esteury Ruiz and Dany Jimenez to return from the IL.

Laureano has been on the IL twice this season, only appearing in 64 games. During that time, he hit .213/.280/.364 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. With his injury history and low production, Oakland decided this was the time to make a move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many insiders around the league expected him to be traded during this year's trade deadline, but that was not the case. When healthy, Ramon Laureano possesses a solid bat and is an above-average defender in the outfield, especially with his arm.

A groin injury and a fractured hand have slowed down his production this season. Laureano is seeing a career-worst in both strikeouts and hard-hit rate, which likely made it hard to find a buyer at the deadline.

Ramon Laureano will likely find another team quickly

Athletics Rockies Baseball

Ramon Laureano is still controllable through the 2025 season, making him a solid option for a team still looking for outfield help. His big-time arm will surely excite at least a few teams.

Laureano has been with the Oakland Athletics for six seasons, starting in 2018 when he made his debut. Laureano has hit .246/.318/.433 throughout those six seasons with 68 home runs and 53 stolen bases.

One team that could inquire about Laureano is the New York Yankees. They need outfield depth and would not have to give up any players to sign him.

Another team that could be in the mix is the Cleveland Guardians. They traded for Kole Calhoun on Friday for cash considerations to try and improve their outfield depth.