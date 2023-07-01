Why did the Seattle Mariners hold a players-only meeting? Struggling team still searching for answers

The Seattle Mariners held a players-only meeting prior to their Friday night game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The team has lost seven of its last ten games and is searching for answers to turn this around.

Seattle has compiled a 38-41 record so far this season. They are fourth in the American League West and sit ten games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the division.

Dave “Softy” Mahler @Softykjr Players only meeting happening NOW at T-Mobile. Great time to have Steven Souza with us on 93.3 KJR FM



Seattle had an off day on Thursday, leaving players to think about the team's lackluster performances thus far. This team meeting is a step in the right direction, but it may be too late.

The team is a few days removed from designating pitcher Chris Flexin for assignment. Flexin was a significant part of the team's starting rotation but has struggled mightily this season. In 17 games started, he has a 0-4 record with a 7.71 ERA.

The Seattle Mariners had huge expectations coming into the season. Seeing them at the bottom of the division is shocking to many around the league.

The Seattle Mariners look nothing like the team from last season

Last year's team was a joy to watch. The whole team would play with so much passion and emotion, and hiding it was hard for them. While they are struggling this year, they haven't shown the same excitement.

Seattle has been abysmal offensively this year. They have a .229 team batting average, ranking them 27th across MLB. Teams like the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox have a better team batting average.

With the All-Star Game right around the corner, Seattle is running out of time to turn this around. They'll have to get the ball rolling at the plate. You won't win too many games hitting the ball the way they have been this season.

