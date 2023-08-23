Why were Willson Contreras and Oli Marmol ejected? Cardinals catcher and manager both booted from game vs Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras and manager Oli Marmol saw their Tuesday end early. Both were ejected in the seventh inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Contreras was not happy with the home plate umpire's strike zone. He struck out with the bases loaded and drew a line in the batter's box before slamming his bat on the ground. Marmol came to argue for Contreras and was tossed as well.

Willson Contreras was not happy with the first two strike calls. He felt as if the umpire had put him in a hole in a big spot during the game. The Cardinals were down three runs with the bases juiced when Contreras struck out.

This is Contreras' eighth career ejection and manager Oli Marmol's ninth. Contreras has been thrown out twice this season, while Marmol has been tossed six times.

It has been a rocky season for Willson contreras and Oli Marmol

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Willson Contreras to a five-year $87.5 million deal in December last year. The team needed to find another excellent backstop after Yadier Molina retired following the 2022 season.

In early May, manager Oli Marmol revealed that Contreras would see less time behind the dish. Instead, he would be deployed as the team's designated hitter while seeing some time in the outfield.

The decision was made after numerous starting pitchers attributed their poor performances to Contreras. That did not last long, as he was back behind the plate regularly the following week.

This has primarily been a season to forget for Cardinals fans. They are not used to this level of mediocrity after winning the division last season. This year, they have a 55-72 record, putting them in the basement of the National League Central, and their sights are set on the future.