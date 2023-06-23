Wil Myers: Top 3 landing spots for former All-Star following recent release 

It's been a difficult season for veteran utility man Wil Myers, with the former All-Star struggling mightily at the plate. However, things have gone from bad to worse as the 32-year-old was released by the Cincinnati Reds. Now, he will need to find a club as the veteran has officially become a free agent following his short time with the Reds.

So far this season, Wil Myers has been a shell of his former self, producing a dreadful .189 batting average while adding three home runs and 12 RBIs in 37 games. Given Cincinnati's growing roster of young talent, the decision to cut Myers came as no surprise given his struggles this year.

However, Myers has been an effective and versatile player in the past which may lead to a short stint on the free-agent market. Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for the former All-Star.

#1 - The New York Yankees could take a flier on Wil Myers

It's been a frustrating season for the New York Yankees, with the team battling through a plethora of injuries since the beginning of the regular season. This is where Myers could become an intriguing addition for the Bronx Bombers given his defensive versatility.

Roger @Roger774501171 @mlbtraderumors Yankees should take A chance. When he is right he will outplay what they currently have in the outfield. Plus he can spell Rizzo at first when needed. @mlbtraderumors Yankees should take A chance. When he is right he will outplay what they currently have in the outfield. Plus he can spell Rizzo at first when needed.

While the change of scenery could lead to an improvement at the dish for the 32-year-old, his defensive versatility could allow the Yankees to provide their veterans with time off. Given the injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson, Myers' defensive versatility could help the team's health improve.

#2 - The Detroit Tigers could sign Myers

The Detroit Tigers currently sit third in the American League Central with a 32-41 record, and while that is well below .500, they are only 4.5 games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The team would likely be able to sign Wil Myers to a team-friendly deal, which could incentivize the Tigers to gamble on the veteran utility man. While the Tigers have not been strong this season, the division lead is not out of reach, which could lead to low-cost additions by Detroit.

#3 - The Los Angeles Angels could use all the depth they can

The Los Angeles Angels are enjoying a solid start to the season and are on pace to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. Wil Myers could provide the team with some flexible depth, which is something the team may need given the struggles of the bottom of their lineup.

"@JeffFletcherOCR @Markgubicza @TMead2002 @AngelsWin @Angels Pick up the phone GM Minasian! Walsh/Myers 1B defense would be incredible!" - @Rely_Not_On_Me

The team will also be without Gio Urshela for the remainder of the season, which not only hurts the team but it also opens the door for the team to make a move. Wil Myers could benefit from a change of scenery, while also providing the Angels with various defensive options.

