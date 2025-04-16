Will Alex Bregman take the Red Sox where they haven’t gone in years: A look into Boston's playoff prospects with $120M superstar acquisition 

Alex Bregman showed up big time on Tuesday by having his first multi-home run game with his new team, the Boston Red Sox. In the 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bregman hit two home runs and contributed with four RBIs to help the Red Sox get near to the .500 mark (9-10).

This left fans in excitement, wondering if Bregman can turn around a franchise that has made the postseason only once since winning the World Series in 2018.

The Red Sox signed the third baseman on a three-year, $120 million contract during the offseason. With Bregman, the club receives a star who has tasted postseason success regularly.

Bregman, who had been with the Astros since 2016, played a peculiar role in bringing immense success to Houston. In nine seasons with the team, he made eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances and two World Series titles.

What Alex Bregman brings to Boston

Alex Bregman has been consistent throughout his tenure in the majors. He boasts a career .270+ average with a .370+ OBP, and brings much-needed stability to the Red Sox lineup.

Secondly, his leadership and experience should help the young Red Sox prospects. Moreover, his solid range and a strong arm at the hot corner give the club a Gold Glove defense in one of baseball's most premier defensive positions.

Is Alex Bregman enough for a deep playoff push?

Unlike the NBA, which despite being a team sport, largely depends on the contribution of star players, MLB is a completely team game. An individual can only help so much and thus, Bregman isn't enough.

For the Red Sox to make a solid playoff push, apart from Bregman, they'll also need Rafael Devers to be healthy and productive. The Red Sox will also require a bounce-back year from Brayan Bello and old Walker Buehler in the starting rotation. Moreover, even Triston Casas will need to have a breakout year if the Red Sox aim to at least appear in the World Series.

Let’s not forget: the Red Sox play in arguably the toughest division in baseball, with the Yankees, Orioles, Rays and Blue Jays all consistently hovering around playoff contention.

So, while Alex Bregman’s arrival at Fenway represents more than just a blockbuster signing, the Red Sox need other things also working in their favor to reclaim their spot at the top of the AL East.

