Will Chicago Cubs offer Marcus Stroman a contract extension? Latest update on mercurial pitcher's future

Marcus Stroman is hopeful of staying with the Chicago Cubs for a long time. The pitcher recently revealed that he would prefer to ink a new contract with the Cubs rather than test the market.

Stroman signed a three-year deal worth $71 million with the Cubs prior to the 2022 campaign. Although the 32-year-old has an opt-out available at the end of this season, he made his feelings clear about staying in Chicago.

While speaking to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Stroman said:

"At this point in my career, I'm so open to anything. But it would bother me a bit, just because I feel like I do love it here, as far as the city, the organization from the top down, the fans. It's incredible playing at Wrigley. Me coming out here 30 minutes before a game and getting a standing ovation, it's hard to top that."

He further added:

"I would love to stay here and sign an extension and not even get to free agency.”

According to reports, Stroman and the Cubs have spoken about a potential extension for the player. However, there’s no indication as to when or whether the two parties will mutually agree to a new deal.

Although in-season contract extensions aren’t very common, the Cubs have reversed their recent trends. The team signed new three-year deals with outfielder Ian Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner this season.

This could work in favor of Stroman. The veteran pitcher could possibly get his desired contract extension if the Cubs are fully convinced that they want to keep a hold of the player.

Marcus Stroman's stats in 2023 MLB season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman has had an impressive start to the 2023 MLB season. The Chicago Cubs pitcher has racked up 54 strikeouts and 23 walks in 63 innings pitched at a 2.95 ERA.

Despite Stroman's stellar displays, the Cubs are fifth in the NL Central with 22 wins and 29 defeats. However, Chicago is still hopeful for a playoff berth in their competitive division.

