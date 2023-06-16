Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has come under fire for wanting his franchise to relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada. On Wednesday, California representatives Barbara Lee and Mark DeSaulnier announced the framework of the "Moneyball Act" which was aimed at Fisher.

Earlier this week, the Nevada Senate approved a bill to provide $380 million in public funding for the Athletics to get a $1.5 billion stadium on the Vegas Strip. This has furthermore paved the way for the Athletics to relocate from Oakland to Vegas.

The Oakland Athletics are just a few steps away from getting a new landing spot for the franchise in Nevada. However, Lee and DeSaulnier want Fisher to pay a premium to the city of Oakland for relocating the franchise.

This is what is being described as the "Moneyball Act," which would require owners of any professional baseball team seeking relocation to “compensate the state and local authorities they move away from.

If Fisher or any other franchise owner doesn’t provide compensation, the league would be subject to antitrust laws it has been exempt from since the 1920s. In fact, Lee even penned a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, outlying the compensation the city of Oakland should receive if the team relocates.

According to reports, Athletics fans want the team to remain in Oakland. However, Fisher, who employs the lowest payroll in the MLB, is expected to get his wish fulfilled by relocating his team to Las Vegas.

The Athletics have played in Oakland since 1968. The team began its journey in Philadelphia in 1901 before moving to Kansas City in 1955.

John Fisher's net worth: How much is the Oakland Athletics owner worth in 2023?

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher

According to reports, John Fisher is worth a staggering $2.5 billion as of 2023. He is the son of Doris and Don Fisher, the founders of Gap, Inc., and inherited most of his fortune from his parents.

Fisher bought the Oakland Athletics in 2005. However, he also has stakes in MLS club San Jose Earthquakes and Scottish Premier League club Celtic.

