Will Shohei Ohtani pitch in MLB The Show 25? Exploring possibilities for Dodgers’ two-way star

Shohei Ohtani remains the only two-way player in baseball right now. There are a couple of prospects in the minor leagues that have hit and pitched, but none are in the MLB and they face a long and unlikely journey to actually doing it at the big-league level.

As such, Ohtani is and has been a unique player for MLB The Show 25 gamers. He's the one player in certain game modes that can be used as a pitcher and a hitter, something both fun and interesting about the game. Will that also be true in the upcoming release?

Is Shohei Ohtani going to be a pitcher in MLB The Show 25?

When MLB The Show 25 launches, Ohtani will probably be usable as a pitcher and hitter. We can't confirm just yet that he will be since the game isn't out until March 14. He was a pitcher in MLB The Show 24 despite not being healthy enough to throw.

Even if he isn't, his return to the physical mound will assuredly coincide with his return to the virtual mound in MLB The Show 25, which stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz on the cover.

In Road to the Show, gamers can create their own player and become the next two-way star, but in Franchise Mode, Diamond Dynasty, and Head-to-Head, Ohtani remains the only option.

Ohtani hasn't pitched in an MLB game since the end of the 2023 regular season. He went down with a UCL injury that required his second Tommy John surgery, and he's not expected to return to the mound on Opening Day, either.

With that said, he is expected to make a return eventually. It'll probably be May or later, but Ohtani will pitch again. He's been pitching and throwing bullpens in Spring Training for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he did some throwing last year to start his rehab.

Shohei Ohtani will pitch again in the future (Imagn)

The Dodgers are exercising patience with the two-way star's return to the mound, and that might cost MLB The Show players a little bit of time. At some point, be it on March 14 or in the future, Ohtani will be on the mound in the video game.

