Will Smith’s wife Cara shares joyful scene of daughter enthralled by father's game-day excitement

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently going through their spring training schedule as they await a 162-game schedule. His wife, Cara, on the other hand, is cheering for her husband as she attends Dodgers games.

Recently, the Dodgers played the Cleveland Guardians on the road at Goodyear Ballpark. Will Smith took on the catching duties for that game. In attendance were his wife, Cara, and their daughter, Charlotte Ann Smith. Cara took to Instagram to post an adorable moment of Charlotte having fun at the game.

Cara Smith's Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith married Cara Martinelli in December 2020, and they welcomed their daughter in October 2022.

As far as the game against the Reds, Smith got three plate appearances but went hitless and was replaced by Chris Okey in the later innings.

Will Smith aims big for the 2024 season

A lot is expected of the Dodgers this season, as they made many All-Star acquisitions in the offseason. This propelled the Dodgers team to compete in the 2024 season as favorites to win it all.

This was the same belief that Will Smith shared with reporters ahead of Spring Training.

"We havehthe talent to win a World Series, that's the goal this year, every year it is," Smith said.

"But we just got to mesh because we know each other. There's also a lot of returning faces. So this is the new guy who's getting used to us, so it's getting used to them and just becoming a team. No doubt, we'll become a team, become a unit, and a really strong team."

With World Series hopes looming large for the Dodgers, Will Smith mentioned that the team has the talent to win it this year.

Smith will also see a new teammate in Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the mound this year. The connection between both will be important for the Dodgers.

Earlier this offseason, Smith avoided arbitration and signed a one-year, $8.55 million contract with the Dodgers. He will be arbitration eligible for the 2025 season before heading to free agency.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.