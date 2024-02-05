Willy Adames Landing Spots: Top 3 destinations for Brewers shortstop amid trade rumors

Shortstop Willy Adames is expected to be on another team soon as trade rumors swirl around him. The Milwaukee Brewers are open to trading the two-time All-Star before the end of the offseason.

Adames will hit the free-agent market after the 2024 season. The Brewers have traded Corbin Burnes to the Orioles, and the Dominican appears to be next on the list. The rumors are that several teams are interested in the talented player.

Willy Adames trade rumors: Top 3 potential landing spots

#1 Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are among the top teams on the list as potential landing spots for Adames. They traded Amed Rosario last season, leaving their shortstop position vulnerable.

The Guardians have Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias, but experience makes Adames stand out from the others. Moreover, he could be the right candidate to take on Rosario's position.

#2 Miami Marlins

The Marlins have not been clear with their shortstop either, as they shuffled around with several players. Joey Wendle and Jon Berti played most of the position last season. Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya also contributed,

With Wendle and Hampson gone, the Marlins have more reason to strike a deal with the Brewers. Another option will be to bring in Xavier Edwards for the spot.

#3 San Francisco Giants

The Giants were reportedly searching for shortstops during winter. They were also behind Milwaukee's shortstop, but nothing came through. The other option for the Giants in the upcoming season will be Marco Luciano.

Luciano has not been up to the mark with his performance. He slashed .231/.333/.308 in 45 appearances at the plate. A combination of Adames and Luciano could help the Giants fill up the position.

The 28-year-old slashed .217.310.717 last season. He smashed 24 home runs and drove in 73 runs, helping the Brewers make the playoffs. Given his numbers, he's one of the best candidates for all three teams. The Brewers will hope to get the best out of the deal as they give away one of their top players.

