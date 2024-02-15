Willy Adames Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could deal for Brewers' shortstop

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is in the final year of team control, in which he'll be earning $12.25 million for the 2024 season. He will head to free agency at the end of this season, and with the Brewers already trading away Corbin Burnes, their chances of competing are non-serious at the moment.

Though the initial signing of Rhys Hoskins gave mixed signals about the club retaining their core, with Burnes gone, it's more likely they are heading for a rebuild, and if they are on that route, trading Adames for future assets should be a no-brainer.

Here are the three teams that could trade for Willy Adames:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 teams that could trade for Willy Adames

#1) Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are on the lookout for a shortstop and Adames could be a good option after they lost Joey Wendle to the New York Mets in free agency. The club has addressed these woes by trading for Nick Gordon and Vidal Brujan at the position.

With not many premium shortstops available in this free year's agency, an upgrade in Adames should do good for the organization, which is vying for a return to the postseason in 2024.

#2) Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians trading away Amed Rosario at last year's trade deadline raised big questions about their shortstop's depth heading into the 2024 season. Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman and Brayan Rocchio are some of the available options with them.

Gabriel Arias (-0.1 WAR) and Tyler Freeman (-0.3 WAR) won't give the same production as Willy Adames, who averages 27 home runs, 84 RBIs and 3.9 WAR over the past three seasons.

#3) Tampa Bay Rays

With uncertainty around Wander Franco's availability in 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop depth needs some upgrading. They did fill the void with the addition of José Caballero from the Seattle Mariners for the shortstop position. They also have an elite prospect in Junior Caminero, who had a good last stretch with the club last season.

However, with big splurges across the AL East division, the Rays making a move for Willy Adames shouldn't be a surprise.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.