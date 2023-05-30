Winston-Salem Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

On Monday, the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was released, including the Winston-Salem Regional.

The four teams in the division are the Maryland Terrapins, Northeastern Huskies, George Mason Patriots and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Winston-Salem Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and live stream details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Winston-Salem Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Here's a look at the Winston-Salem Regional schedule for this weekend. Both games on Friday will be available on ESPN+.

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Northeastern vs. Maryland; 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Wake Forest vs. George Mason; 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 6

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday, June 7

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 8

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

The premier college baseball tournament will serve fans with more action alongside the MLB.

Each team's record ahead of Winston-Salem Regional 2023 baseball

Here, we take a look at each of the four teams' record this season before the Winston-Salem Regional begins:

No.1 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Overall Record: 47-10

Conference Record (Atlantic Coast): 22-7

Key Wins: Boston, Wofford

Key Losses: Miami, Florida State

No. 2 - Maryland Terrapins

Overall Record: 41-19

Conference Record (Big 10): 17-7

Key Wins: Iowa, Indiana

Key Losses: Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

No. 3 Northeastern Huskies

Overall Record: 44-14

Conference Record (CAA): 20-10

Key Wins: Indiana State, Duke, Boston College, UConn, Maryland

Key Losses: William and Mary, UNC Wilmington, Harvard

No. 4 George Mason Patriots

Overall Record: 34-25

Conference Record (A-10): 13-10

Key Wins: Saint Louis, Maine, Davidson

Key Losses: Saint Joseph’s, Dayton, ECU, William and Mary, Towson

It will be interesting to see which team advances to the super-regional to take on the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional in a best-of-three series.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes