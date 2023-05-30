Winston-Salem Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

On Monday, the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was released, including the Winston-Salem Regional.
The four teams in the division are the Maryland Terrapins, Northeastern Huskies, George Mason Patriots and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
Winston-Salem Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and live stream details
Here's a look at the Winston-Salem Regional schedule for this weekend. Both games on Friday will be available on ESPN+.
Friday, June 5
Game 1: Northeastern vs. Maryland; 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Game 2: Wake Forest vs. George Mason; 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Saturday, June 6
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Sunday, June 7
Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Monday, June 8
Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6
The premier college baseball tournament will serve fans with more action alongside the MLB.
Each team's record ahead of Winston-Salem Regional 2023 baseball
Here, we take a look at each of the four teams' record this season before the Winston-Salem Regional begins:
No.1 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Overall Record: 47-10
- Conference Record (Atlantic Coast): 22-7
- Key Wins: Boston, Wofford
- Key Losses: Miami, Florida State
No. 2 - Maryland Terrapins
- Overall Record: 41-19
- Conference Record (Big 10): 17-7
- Key Wins: Iowa, Indiana
- Key Losses: Vanderbilt, Ole Miss
No. 3 Northeastern Huskies
- Overall Record: 44-14
- Conference Record (CAA): 20-10
- Key Wins: Indiana State, Duke, Boston College, UConn, Maryland
- Key Losses: William and Mary, UNC Wilmington, Harvard
No. 4 George Mason Patriots
- Overall Record: 34-25
- Conference Record (A-10): 13-10
- Key Wins: Saint Louis, Maine, Davidson
- Key Losses: Saint Joseph’s, Dayton, ECU, William and Mary, Towson
It will be interesting to see which team advances to the super-regional to take on the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional in a best-of-three series.