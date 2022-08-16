“With how lucky the Mets offense has been, they might as well play the lottery” “Buck loves his scratchers” - Mets fans left confused after Pete Alonso hands Buck Showalter lottery tickets during a mound visit

During the game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, something very odd happened during a Buck Showalter mound visit. When Showalter went out for a visit in the top of the ninth, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar gave Showalter lottery tickets. After the camera picked up on this, many started to speculate exactly why they would do this.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia why tf did eduardo escobar and pete alonso hand buck showalter lottery tickets during this mound visit? why tf did eduardo escobar and pete alonso hand buck showalter lottery tickets during this mound visit? https://t.co/Ga7dAoLtK3

The Mets were leading 6-0 in the ninth when reliever Joely Rodriguez loaded the bases. With one out left in the game, Showalter decided to go with Adam Ottovino for the last out. While the pitching change was ongoing, the ticket exchange process went down. When Pete Alonso gave the lottery tickets to Showalter, he shot him a hilarious look.

Ever since Buck Showalter joined the New York Mets as manager this season, there have been running inside jokes between him and other members of the Mets. Whenever the camera pans to the dugout during games, it seems like there is always some kind of joke involving Showalter.

However, there were some who speculated that the cards given to Buck Showalter were defensive positioning cards. While this would make much more sense, it is not nearly as entertaining as the idea of lottery tickets.

If they end up being lottery tickets, some believe it could be a mockery of the Mets' current state. There has been a narrative going around that the Mets are winning games by simply getting lucky when it comes to umpires. Whether this is true or not, the New York Mets have been on fire. They currently have a very talented team.

Señor Barves @childers1788 @JomboyMedia With how lucky the Mets offense has been, they might as well play the lottery. Send tweet @JomboyMedia With how lucky the Mets offense has been, they might as well play the lottery. Send tweet

60ft 6in Productions @60ft6inPro @JomboyMedia They’re poking fun at the Phillies broadcast saying that the Mets are only winning because they’re lucky. @JomboyMedia They’re poking fun at the Phillies broadcast saying that the Mets are only winning because they’re lucky.

It is safe to say that the Mets are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. They had an amazing start to the second half of the season, which has branded them 'unstoppable'.

The Mets have now a contending team with Buck Showalter at the helm

Although the New York Mets did show some promise last season, the team lacked direction and a leading force from up top. Their former manager, Luis Rojas, had no prior MLB management experience, and many cited him as why the Mets were unsuccessful last season.

However, once Buck Showalter joined the squad this past offseason, the culture in the clubhouse changed immediately. Showalter brings over thirty years of managing experience with him. He is one of the most well respected managers in the league.

Watching the Throne @KanyePodcast @JomboyMedia You’ve spent too much time talking about baseball to not know that this is just peak team culture @JomboyMedia You’ve spent too much time talking about baseball to not know that this is just peak team culture

Now, the New York Mets are one of the best teams in the league, and Buck Showalter can be thanked for it. Some players want to stick around solely because Showalter is in charge. Overall, the Mets are an exciting team, and it will be interesting to see what they can do in the postseason.

