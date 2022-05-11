×
"Witnessing Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani going back to back on consecutive swings feels like the stuff you tell your grandkids about when you’re 90" - MLB analyst Jared Carrabis perfectly summarized an epic sequence of play from Los Angeles Angels top-duo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

Angels star Shohei Ohtani wowed the crowd in Los Angeles yesterday as he followed up Mike Trout's home run with a dinger of his own.
Adrian Dorney
Adrian Dorney
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 11, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Feature

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have been the team to beat so far this year. The Angels stand at the top of their division, the American League West, with a record of 20-11. Stars like Tyler Wade and Brandon Marsh have all been contributing factors to their team's success, but there are two players in the Angels lineup who have been the catalysts for the electric offense we have seen.

Angel Stadium HR King 💥👑✅Mike Trout breaks legendary Tim Salmon's home run record at Anaheim/Edison/Angel Stadium with his 161st home run in the park. Special moment at the historic Big A✨Atta Boy Trouty!😎#Trout #Angels #GoHalos #LetsGoAngels https://t.co/qQ1V141J7T
"Angel Stadium HR King. Mike Trout breaks legendary Tim Salmon's home run record at Anaheim/Edison/Angel Stadium with his 161st home run in the park. Special moment at the historic Big A" - @ Anaheim Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are on a roll this season. Due to their productivity, Angels fans see the possibility for the Angels to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani drill back to back homers, show Los Angeles Angels fans what the team is really made of

Trout is on a tear this year. He is hitting .319 with six homers and 17 RBIs. Trout also boasts an on-base percentage of .419. In fact, throughout his entire career, Trout has launched 317 home runs, ranking him tied for the 129th most in MLB history.

Shohei goes back-to-back with @MikeTrout! https://t.co/4MMUjspAk0
"Shohei goes back-to-back with @MikeTrout" - @ MLB

Trout hit his 161st homer at Angels Stadium last night — the two-run shot that put the Angels up 5-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Immediately following Trout's bomb, Shohei Ohtani followed suit and lofted a homer deep into center field off of Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks. Ohtani now has six home runs and 21 RBIs on the season. The Angels would go on to win the game by a score of 11-3.

Changing the game. Growing the game. Shohei Ohtani is a global icon. https://t.co/mInyfrzzfk
"Changing the game. Growing the game. Shohei Ohtani is a global icon." - @ Ben Verlander

It is true that this is a unique time in history to watch these two stars make the game their own. Well-known MLB commentator Jared Carrabis stated it perfectly: "Witnessing Mike Trout and Ohtani going back-to-back on consecutive swings feels like the stuff you tell your grandkids about when you’re 90."

The Angels will play two more games against the Tampa Bay Rays before going on to face their division rival, the Oakland Athletics.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

