For the first time in his career, Bryce Harper has silenced his critics who were screaming "overrated" at the reigning National League and NLCS MVP. Harper powered and lifted the Philadelphia Phillies into the postseason (their first in 11 years) and the World Series (their first since 2009) this year when the odds seemed insurmountable.

Harper and his squad ultimately came up short this year but in a presser after their Game 6 defeat against the Houston Astros, the superstar remained optimistic about his team's future.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Bryce says he imagines the Phillies will be the same team next year, but "with more pieces" 🤔 Bryce says he imagines the Phillies will be the same team next year, but "with more pieces" 🤔👀 https://t.co/goPoBgXerB

Bryce Harper finished the game by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 6.

Bryce Harper's 2022 season

Harper had a stellar 2022 campaign.

If it wasn't for an injury during the early stages of the year, Harper could have had a shot at defending his National League MVP Award. But what he lost during his absence, he has certainly made up for down the stretch.

Harper finished the regular season with just 18 home runs and 65 RBIs with a slash line of .286/.364/.878. The slugger then proceeded to unleash his full strength in the postseason.

Bryce Harper has six home runs and 13 RBIs while batting .349 with an OPS of 1.160 in just 17 postseason games. The superstar demolished and set records during his historic 2022 postseason run. The most notable being the first player in MLB history to record a home run in the Wild Card, Division, Championship and World Series in the same postseason.

