After the Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 4 of the World Series, a large brawl started in the women's restroom of a bar near Citizens Bank Park.

Watch the video:

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad More hits at Xfinity Live tonight than CBP More hits at Xfinity Live tonight than CBP https://t.co/Zci0RYRvzj

Some netizens believe that the girls were drunk.

hyperfocused. @LindsLingo @CrossingBroad 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 OMG are they in slo-mo? And the one girls wearing a Schmidt replica jersey... What? And I'm embarrassed For anyone in Philly as a fan myself, but that's just ridiculous. It looks so weird. I don't know. Are they drunk? Is that why @CrossingBroad 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 OMG are they in slo-mo? And the one girls wearing a Schmidt replica jersey... What? And I'm embarrassed For anyone in Philly as a fan myself, but that's just ridiculous. It looks so weird. I don't know. Are they drunk? Is that why

Houston now leads the series 3-2 and is one game away from winning its first MLB championship since 2017.

Reportedly, local business owner Neisha Reyes provided an unsettling video to TMZ and stated that she was unsure of what had started the disturbance but felt alcohol may have been a factor. She also stated that there didn't seem to be any injuries sustained as a result of the altercation in the women's restroom.

World Series Game 5: Astros lead the series 3-2

The Astros secured a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the World Series and will look to continue their good form.

For Game 6 on Saturday, the Phillies and Astros will return to Houston. In the event that a Game 7 is required, it will be played on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander shone in the game as the Astros celebrated the 244-game winner like a fresh-faced rookie.

Here is what Verlander said after the game:

"They rolled me into the shower, put me in the cart, and basically drenched me in everything. And it was one of my career's finest feelings," said Verlander.

Verlander achieved his elusive first World Series victory after 16 years of trying.

