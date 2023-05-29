New York Yankees fans weren't thrilled to listen to the new diss track released by rapper A Hype. Titled 'F*ck the Yankees,' the track was released on 28th May, and the Yankees fans already hate it. The track is filled with hateful lyrics, which the fans consider a disrespect to the legacy of the team and the players.

A Hype is a US-based songwriter and rapper who has his own Twitter and Youtube channels where he mostly posts diss tracks. He hails from Milwaukee.

By the looks of his Twitter account, he isn't fond of the Yankees and thus has come up with a track to denigrate the franchise.

Here's A Hype's Twitter post sharing the link to the track.

A Hype tweeted, "Fuck The Yankees (Prod. Mark Jones) is out now on SoundCloud and Bandcamp, all streaming soon, FUCK THE YANKEES. HURRAY MOTHER FUCKER. lyrics on Genius !!!"

After the track was released, the Yankees fans were quick to make their displeasure known on Twitter.

After listening to the track a fan said, "Me wasting my time listening to this garbage".

Another fan reacted, "That was the worst thing I have ever heard you can't even tell what he's saying".

However, it's difficult to understand from a tweet whether a fan is in for of A Hype or against him.

Replying to the previous tweet a fan said, "You can read the lyrics in the description as with all other @therealahype1 masterpieces"

Another fan tweeted, "Is this supposed to be a song?"

An amused fan reacted by saying, "This needs to be played over the PA when we lose games at home".

A fan said, "Worst noise I've ever heard".

A fan slashed Mark Jones for having his name attached to this track.

He said, "Don’t know who should be more embarrassed. A Hype for rapping this and uploading it to SoundCloud or Mark Jones for actually having his name attached to this trash lmao".

Another Twitter user said, "Y’all getting this heated about the funniest song of the year is giving me life".

A Yankees fan said, "This kind of hate from Suck fans back in the day was so great when you know, the Yankees were out busy winning championships. Now that the Yankee organization is ruined, not so much".

How many times have Yankees won the World Series?

The Yankees, one of the most well-known and prosperous teams in all of sports, have taken home a record 27 World Series championships and 40 American League (AL) pennants.

New York Yankees celebrating a win

The team's first 18 years in New York were not marked by regular pennant contention. The most well-known sale in baseball history, the purchase of Ruth from the Red Sox in 1920 for cash and a loan against Boston's Fenway Park, entirely turned around the team's fortunes.

