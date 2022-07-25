“Worst trade ever” “Lfg time to eat” - New York Mets fans confused with the recent acquisition of Daniel Vogelbach

As the trade deadline is ever looming, the New York Mets decided to make their first trade this past Friday. The Mets shipped off rookie reliever Colin Holderman to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach.
Although Vogelbach primarily plays first base, he will likely DH in New York, as Pete Alonso has the first base spot. Vogelbach is having a good season in Pittsburgh so far this year. Through 75 games played for the Pirates, Vogelbach is batting .228 with a .769 OPS with 12 homers. This will be a solid addition to the Mets lineup if he can keep these numbers up.
So far in his career, Vogelbach has been known as a power hitter. In 2019, his only full season, he blasted 30 home runs and had an All-Star appearance with the Seattle Mariners. However, he is a one-dimensional player, as he does not hit for average well and performs poorly on the field.
The New York Mets traded away Colin Holderman, who has had a great rookie season. Holderman was 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in 15 appearances. Although he did not pitch much for New York, he was a trusted arm for the Mets.
What's confusing about this deal is it has been rumored that the New York Mets are in need of more bullpen arms. Why would they trade away one of their best arms in Colin Holderman? Many were confused by this and thought it was contradictory.
If the Mets are in need of bullpen arms, then they should have kept Holderman or at least traded him for another reliever. Trading him for Vogelbach does not make too much sense, but Vogelbach will give New York a needed boost on offense.
The New York Mets have been in a very tough position as of late. They are now just half a game above the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Are the Mets on the verge of yet another collapse?
The New York Mets' NL East lead has slipped away
The Mets got to an early lead in the National League East in the months of April and May. By the end of May, it seemed that New York was going to run away with the division, holding a 10.5 game lead over Atlanta at one point. However, that lead has shrunk to just half a game.
The Atlanta Braves have been red-hot since the return of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., who was sidelined with injury to start the season. They have looked like a completely different team since June. Atlanta could easily take over the NL East in the next few games.
If the New York Mets want to keep the NL East to themselves, they need to make some more trades at the trade deadline.