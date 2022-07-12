“Wow, those are ugly” “This might be one of the dopest bombers jerseys I’ve ever seen” - New York Yankees fans divided over team's new All-Star jerseys

It appears that the New York Yankees are going to have the best record as we enter the All-Star break. The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is fast approaching. The event is in just one week. The full All-Star teams for each league just got announced, with some of the league's top players on each team.

The All-Star Game is always highly anticipated, as reaching the game is a huge honor for the players. It is also great to see the best of the best face off against each other.

This season, the All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19. Since the game is only eight days away, the uniforms for both the National and American Leagues have been released. For most of MLB history, players in the All-Star Game wore their respective team's jerseys. However, over the past few seasons, MLB has chosen All-Star-specific uniforms.

This year, the uniforms are mainly based around the color gold, as that appears to be the most consistent color in both jerseys. Since the National League is home, they will wear white jerseys with gold accents. The American League will wear dark gray uniforms with gold accents.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The jersey the Yankees will be wearing during this year’s All Star Game The jersey the Yankees will be wearing during this year’s All Star Game https://t.co/hrl0reIzkd

These jerseys are consistent for every team in the All-Star Game, including the New York Yankees. Most fan bases do not care much about how the jerseys look. However, Yankee fans are very picky because the franchise has worn only two uniforms in their existence.

New York Yankees fans had a lot to say about the 2022 All-Star Game jerseys, and the reviews were mixed. Some thought the jerseys looked good and others absolutely hated them. Here's what New York Yankees fans had to say about the All-Star Game uniforms.

Many fans of the team absolutely despised these uniforms. This was somewhat expected as Yankees fans are always critical when it comes to uniforms.

JB @mesteruno @TalkinYanks These are trash…should be the team jersey with a nice ASG patch. @TalkinYanks These are trash…should be the team jersey with a nice ASG patch.

Many fans argued that the MLB should switch back to the players wearing their team uniforms.

John Jastremski @john_jastremski @NYnellie43 @TalkinYanks Can the teams go back to wearing their actual uniforms in the ASG for goodness sake!!! @NYnellie43 @TalkinYanks Can the teams go back to wearing their actual uniforms in the ASG for goodness sake!!!

Billy Rios @Billy3hBilly @TalkinYanks I’m cool with this for batting practice or the home run Derby but in the actual All-Star game I still prefer when players wore their own jerseys @TalkinYanks I’m cool with this for batting practice or the home run Derby but in the actual All-Star game I still prefer when players wore their own jerseys

However, there were some New York Yankees fans who thought the new uniforms looked great.

The Stoop @PinstripeStoop @TalkinYanks This might be one of the dopest bombers jerseys I’ve ever seen. @TalkinYanks This might be one of the dopest bombers jerseys I’ve ever seen. 😱

optimism 🐢 @Snickidy @TalkinYanks Those are dope as hell finally gonna cop a Nestor jersey @TalkinYanks Those are dope as hell finally gonna cop a Nestor jersey

This year's All-Star Game is going to be a great one. With all the league's talent this season, there is no doubt it will be a quality game. The uniforms look sharp too, but you cannot please everybody.

