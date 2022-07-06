"Y'all got so hype about Scherzer being back just to give him 0 run support against the Cincinnati Reds" ,"Lmfao lost to reds imagine" - MLB fans make fun of the New York Mets loss to the Reds

The New York Mets have been outstanding since the start of the 2022 MLB season. They currently have a record of 50-31 and are first in the National League East standings. They have been dominant since the start of the season, having held the division lead for the majority of the season.

However, the Mets have been stagnant as of late. Injuries, especially in their pitching rotation, have plagued the team and it has started to affect their results of late. Perhaps the two biggest injuries that the Mets suffered this year have come to superstar pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

The injuries appear to be ending as Max Scherzer is now fully healthy. Scherzer made his first start for the Mets on July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds and it was great. In six innings pitched, Scherzer allowed just two hits, struck out 11 batters, and allowed zero runs. This start proved that Scherzer is back and ready to pitch for the New York Mets.

The Mets wound up losing the game to Cincinnati 1-0, thanks to a sac fly by Mike Moustakas in the ninth inning. The Mets' offense truly looked dead in this game, as they left runners on base in multiple innings.

Since the Mets just lost to one of the worst teams in baseball, it is no surprise that fans of rival teams had a lot to say about the result. Here is what MLB fans on Twitter had to say regarding the Mets' shutout loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Atlanta Braves are quickly approaching the Mets for first place in the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are also gaining some traction in the NL East as well. It makes sense for their fans to gloat about this devastating loss.

This fan believes that Max Scherzer returning to the Mets is not going to make them any better.

The Mets failed to get just one run on against one of the worst rotations in baseball. Their bullpen also blew the game in the ninth inning with a walkoff sac fly. There were also several New York Mets fans who were disappointed with the loss

Bobby Caivana @BCaivana7 @Mets Absolutely embarrassing. To have Scherzer dominate and still lose to this AWFUL Reds team is a complete joke. I haven’t been this embarrassed over a loss in a while. There’s legit no relievers we can trust besides Díaz. Major holes on this team. Offense is way too inconsistent. @Mets Absolutely embarrassing. To have Scherzer dominate and still lose to this AWFUL Reds team is a complete joke. I haven’t been this embarrassed over a loss in a while. There’s legit no relievers we can trust besides Díaz. Major holes on this team. Offense is way too inconsistent.

Jason Tígno @jabot97 @Mets This team deserved to lose and this team also deserves to lose first place, keep playing liabilities like Davis and McCann and expect different results to happen @Mets This team deserved to lose and this team also deserves to lose first place, keep playing liabilities like Davis and McCann and expect different results to happen

The loss for the New York Mets was tough to see, especially because Max Scherzer had such a great game upon his return. If the Mets do not turn it around soon, the Braves might eventually snatch their first spot in the NL East standings.

