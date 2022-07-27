"Yankee fans better hope we don't win" - Donovan Mitchell issues a challenge to New York Yankees fans ahead of their matchup against Mets

The New York Mets are lucky to have a superfan like Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz guard hasn’t ever shied away from showing his support for the club.

Mitchell’s beloved Mets will renew their hostilities with the MLB’s 2022 benchmark, the New York Yankees, later tonight.

The NBA star, as you would expect, has voiced his support loud and clear. In particular, he has sent out a warning to Yankees fans ahead of the latest installment of the Subway Series.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it #LFGM @Mets Subway Series TonightYankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it Subway Series Tonight‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it😂 #LFGM @Mets

The two teams will be locking horns for the first time this year, bringing a combined .648 winning percentage to the faceoff. Both teams have World Series aspirations and both are pacesetters in their respective divisions.

The Mets haven’t been at their best since June, and the Yankees haven’t had the greatest of spells in recent weeks. For both teams, this match is a wonderful opportunity to assess where they truly stand ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

Mets fanatic Donovan Mitchell will be wary of Yankees threat

Donovan Mitchell was born in Elmsford, New York. He lives just an hour away from Citi Field. He is heavily linked with a switch to the New York Knicks, but that’s a story for another day.

Mitchell's love for the Mets is very much understandable. However, Mitchell will be wary of the gravity of tonight's test.

Both the Mets and the Yankees are fresh off impressive wins against the San Diego Padres (8-5) and the Baltimore Orioles (6-0), respectively.

Despite having endured recent turbulence, the Yankees have a statistical edge on paper. They are .680 this term, well ahead of anyone in the American League East. They also have the Aaron Judge advantage.

Judge is one of the frontrunners for this year’s MVP crown. The four-time All-Star has a MLB-leading 37 home runs to his name. He is second in RBIs (81) and third in OPS (1.085). In his last four games, he has smashed four homers with 11 runs on the board.

Aaron Judge leads the MLB in home runs this term with 37.

Speaking of MVP-caliber talent, the Mets have a phenomenal one: Pete Alonso. The two-time All-Star leads in terms of RBIs (82) and has 25 homers to his name, the fifth-most in the majors. In his last outing against the Padres, Alonso hit a double and a three-run homer and went 2-for-3.

The Mets have won six of their last 10 in comparison to the Yankees’ five. It’s going to be a close call, but whoever reigns supreme will come away with a clearer picture.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates his three-run home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.

The Yankees have fumbled in recent weeks, and they cannot afford for that to continue. Aaron Boone’s side had a formidable start, and they remain in a comfortable position.

The Mets won’t just be making a statement should they win the latest Subway Series. They will also knock some wind out of the Yankees’ sails and do some serious damage. Not only that, Donovan Mitchell will be one ecstatic man.

