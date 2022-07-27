"Yankee fans real quiet rn" - NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell mocks New York Yankees fans after their disappointing start to the Subway Series losing against New York Mets

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is a massive fan of the New York Mets. Needless to say, he was thrilled to see them defeat the New York Yankees. Mitchell plays for the Utah Jazz but has always cheered for his hometown Mets. Rivalries between teams that share a city always burn a little hotter than any other. This series is vitally important in the standings and for bragging rights.

With the first of the two games between these teams finished, the All-Star basketball player took to Twitter to bask in the win.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Yankee fans real quiet rn Yankee fans real quiet rn 😭😭😭

This was only game one of the two-game series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, but trash talk has already reached a fever pitch. Seeing a superstar of Mitchell's caliber getting involved in these big games adds so much enjoyment to them.

Mitchell even spent some time with the Mets earlier this season. During that time, he took part in a batting practice. He showed that his prowess extends off the basketball court and onto the ballpark.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today https://t.co/SS0UdnyA87

The NBA star may be in his offseason, but there are still professional games that he gets nervous about. Seeing this human side of one of basketball's biggest stars is endearing, especially if you are a New York Mets fan.

Donovan Mitchell will surely be watching the second game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees

New York Yankees v New York Mets

If the Mets are able to sweep the Yankees in the subway series, the Yankees will never hear the end of it. These wins are more important than ever. The Atlanta Braves are now only 0.5 games behind the Mets in the National League East.

Mitchell himself said that, if they win the series, he personally will not let this one go quickly.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it #LFGM @Mets Subway Series TonightYankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it Subway Series Tonight‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it😂 #LFGM @Mets

With trade rumors swirling around Mitchell, he returned to his hometown to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for a Brooklyn Cyclones game. A video of his time at the game was posted to YouTube by the SNY network.

Donovan Mitchell loves the New York Mets, and like any Mets fan, he hates the New York Yankees. He loved getting to see the New York Yankees fall to his team and hopes to see it again in game two of the Subway Series.

