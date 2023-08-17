Yankees $281,196,789 roster on pace for disastrous result, risk finishing below .500 for first time since 1992

To say that the 2023 New York Yankees have been disappointing would be an understatement. Entering the new year, the Bronx Bombers were dubbed as one of the favorites to win the World Series, however, as of August 17th, the club is fighting to remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.

The team and their fans will likely search for any excuse, most notably will be injuries, however, the 2023 New York Yankees have simply underperformed in every aspect of the game. After entering the season with championship aspirations, New York finds itself on pace to finish the season with a record below .500 for the first time since 1992.

"Yankees fans have this belief that if they don't win the World Series, it's a failed season." @StevePhillipsGM defends #Yankees GM Brian Cashman as his team slips below .500 and sits in last place in the AL East. @Yankee | #RepBX" - @MLBNetworkRadio

As of Thursday night, the Bronx Bombers have a record of 60-61 and currently find themselves in last place in the vaunted American League East. New York sits 14.0 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles who has been one of the most exciting teams in the MLB this season.

There is still a possibility that the club can secure an American League Wild Card spot. As the team continues to have some of their injured players returning to the squad, the club sits only 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot. The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are also ahead of New York in the Wild Card race.

A closer look at the 1992 New York Yankees squad that finished below .500

Upon the first examination, the 1992 squad appears that it would have performed better than its 76-86 record given the caliber of players that were featured in the squad. Among the many recognizable names who played for the last Yankees team to finish with a record below .500 are Don Mattingly, Bernie Williams, and Danny Tartabull.

While New York struggled against most teams that year, there was none more difficult for the squad than the eventual World Series-winning Toronto Blue Jays. During the regular season, New York finished with a dreadful 2-11 record against their divisional rival, which helped lead to their below .500 finish.

"Your 1992 World Series Champions, the Toronto Blue Jays. @BlueJays" - @theScore