Yankees' Aaron Judge embraces wife Samantha as she finishes New York City marathon

Aaron Judge, the five-time MLB All-Star for the New York Yankees, was spotted embracing his wife Samantha Bracksieck on Sunday after Samantha participated in the New York City Marathon. The MLB superstar was standing at the finish line waiting to greet her.

Samantha Bracksiek is quickly becoming one of the New York City Marathon's most well-liked mainstays. In 2023, she competed in the long-distance event for the second year in a row. The well-known philanthropic duo are associated with the "All Rise Foundation," and are frequently spotted at humanitarian gatherings.

Although Bracksieck and Judge don't interact on social media often, in November 2014, Bracksieck made an appearance on Judge's Instagram account. The pair was shown in a collage running a 5K on Thanksgiving Day alongside Judge's parents. In 2021, Judge and Bracksieck tied the knot in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

Aaron Judge receives baseball's highest honor

The New York Yankees right-fielder was announced earlier this week by Major League Baseball as the 2023 recipient of the esteemed Roberto Clemente Award. This award is considered to be the greatest that a current MLB player can get. It is named after the famed Pittsburgh Pirates player who sadly lost his life in an aircraft crash while providing relief to earthquake survivors in Nicaragua.

Aaron Judge has greatly benefited the Yankees and the community. The Roberto Clemente Award honors his exceptional contributions to humanitarianism and philanthropy. Every year, the player who most exemplifies baseball by exceptional character, community service, generosity and constructive contributions both on and off the field is given this honor. On Oct. 30, 2023, during Game 3 of the World Series, Judge received recognition.