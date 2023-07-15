Sean Casey joined the New York Yankees as their new hitting coach. This happened after the game when Dillon Lawson, the Yankees' previous hitting coach, was fired after being blamed for the team's poor offensive performance in the first half.

Sean gave the Yankees an energetic speech before the game. However, it had little impact on Friday's 7-2 defeat to the Colorado Rockies.

Regardless, Aaron Judge told the New York Post that Sean joined the squad enthusiastically and would teach the others a lot:

"He’s a great personality. He’s a guy that brings the energy. He’s going to motivate you, push you a little bit. The boys were pretty fired up.”

The Yankees' offense ranked 19th in runs per game (4.40), 21st in OPS (.710), 13th in slugging percentage (.410), 26th in on-base percentage (.300), and 28th in batting average (.231) at the start of the All-Star break. Nevertheless, Lawson's dismissal was unexpected, according to Judge and DJ LeMahieu.

Sean Casey's career statistics

Sean Casey is a first baseman and coach from the United States. On July 10, 2023, the New York Yankees recruited Casey as their hitting instructor. He played in MLB games for the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Detroit Tigers.

Casey's career included three trips to the MLB All-Star Game. He has also worked as a commentator and broadcaster for the MLB Network. On January 25, 2009, Casey announced his retirement. He was 34 and had played 12 seasons in the MLB. Later, he agreed to work for MLB Network as a baseball analyst.

Casey called the inaugural game for his former team on July 3, 2009, filling in for Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy. The Reds announced on January 14, 2011, that Casey would provide color commentary for 15 broadcasts on Fox Sports Ohio for the 2011 campaign.

