Yankees fan-favorite Aaron Judge steps up with classy custom-made cleats for 9/11 tribute

Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox witnessed Bronx superstar Aaron Judge pay tribute to the first responders of 9/11.

Judge never fails to impress with his on-field skills. This time his unique gesture was to pay tribute to America’s dark day by wearing customized Jordan cleats.

On the day of September 11, 2001, the United States were inflicted with a series of terror attacks on the World Trade Center situated in the New York City and the Pentagon situated in Washington, D.C.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Judge’s gesture is a stark reminder of the bravery and sacrifices that were made on that day. Judge made good use of the platform he has to honor the victims and the warriors of 9/11.

Tuesday’s game with the Red Sox saw Judge display his custom-made cleats that had special symbols and messages written on it to pay homage to the heroes.

MLB Life posted the news of Aaron Judge sporting custom-made cleats on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

“Aaron Judge wore custom Jordan cleats during today's game in remembrance of 9/11” – the post read.

Judge’s Jordans had the numbers “9” and “11” embedded on them which clearly displayed the purpose of him wearing them. The phrase “Never Forget” was inscribed on the cleats that is a reminder to everyone eyeing them to remember the sacrifices and lives lost on that tragic day.

Francisco Lindor joined Aaron Judge to pay homage to 9/11 heroes

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was another baseball star after Aaron Judge who paid his due tribute on 9/11 this year. While the Mets went up against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lindor paid homage by wearing custom-made glove to honor those who lost their lives on the tragic day of 9/11.

Expand Tweet

"Francisco Lindor’s glove last night to honor the first responders of 9/11." - @MetCastPod

Francisco Lindor's glove was a tribute to the New York Fire Department, Police Department and the Department of Sanitation. It had the message “Thank you first responders” etched on it.

MLB players were also seen to spot ribbons on their caps for 9/11. The ribbons read “We shall not forget”.