New York Yankees fans have waited patiently for pitcher Carlos Rodon's debut and that day has finally arrived. The two-time All-Star is slated to take the mound against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening.

Rodon was the Yankees' big signing this offseason. The powerful lefty was added to provide some support to a starting rotation that already boasts two All-Stars in Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes.

Rodon was signed to a colossal six-year, $162 million deal but missed the start of the season due to a left forearm strain. The news was a blow for an organization that also started the year without starting pitchers Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

Injuries have been a concern for the Yankees but the return of Rodon gives this pitching staff the talent to make a deep playoff push.

Yankees fans are buzzing at the idea of a healthy and motivated Rodon joining an already-stacked rotation.

TAKEO Yankees @TakeNYY2009 @YESNetwork I hope he will be the savior of the Yankees. @YESNetwork I hope he will be the savior of the Yankees.

sandy @NYYSandy Carlos Rodón on the mound today, never thought i was going to be able to say that Carlos Rodón on the mound today, never thought i was going to be able to say that

The Yankees are finally back to having a fully-fit group of starters. Frankie Montas remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury, but the rise of Domingo German, who pitched a perfect game on June 28, more than makes up for that.

Clarke Schmidt provides a solid and reliable sixth starter alongside Rodon, Cole, Cortes, German and Luis Severino.

Carlos Rodon ranked in the top 10 in the National League in wins, ERA and WHIP in 2022

Carlos Rodon of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park

Carlos Rodon was exceptional over 31 starts for the San Francisco Giants last year. He finished with a 14-8 record and a 2.88 ERA over 178 innings. He recorded 237 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a stingy .202 batting average.

Rodon ranked fourth in the National League in batting average against and ninth in wins. He also ranked in the top 10 in ERA and WHIP.

The 30-year-old is entering his ninth season in the majors. Rodon had a seven-year spell with the Chicago White Sox between 2015-2021 before joining the Giants. He will be fondly remembered by Chicago fans for his memorable no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

The addition of Carlos Rodon will be a major boost for a Yankees team that finds itself fourth in the AL East as we approach the All-Star break. Yankees fans will be hoping that Rodon can provide the spark that this team has been crying out for since Aaron Judge's injury.

