It's been a year to forget for the New York Yankees, who were officially eliminated from the postseason following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After coming into the 2023 campaign with World Series aspirations, things quickly went off the rails as the club fell well short of their expectations.

Entering Monday's action, the New York Yankees sat one game above .500 with a 78-77 record. However, with seven games remaining in the regular season, there is a realistic chance that the club could finish below .500 for the first time since 1992 when they finished with a 76-86 record.

Now, it appears that the team's fans have completely seen enough of the current roster and their current management. One fan was congratulated on Monday on the between-innings scoreboard for her "final Yankees game."

While there could be several explanations as to why this was this one fan's final New York game, however, frustrated fans have taken this as an opportunity to take shots at the struggling club.

Although the 2023 squad has performed well below their expectations, many long-time supporters believe that there are problems within the organization that extend far beyond the current roster. Many have pointed to faults within the team's leadership, including manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

New York Yankees will have numerous questions that will need to be answered at the end of the season

After such a disastrous year, New York will need to resolve several issues this offseason, including the future of manager Aaron Boone, as well as several roster moves that will need to be addressed before 2024.

As one of the most expensive payrolls in the MLB, New York will need to re-evaluate its current roster construction, while also looking at potential replacements for unrestricted free agents Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

The club will need to also look at some of their pricey, but underperforming players such as Giancarlo Stanton, who will be owed $32 million next season. If the Yankees are hoping to compete for the World Series in 2024, major changes may need to happen this offseason.

