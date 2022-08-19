"Yankees should just stop making trades" "Some players aren’t built for pinstripes" - New York Yankees fans disappointed by trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas' struggles

The New York Yankees had hoped to improve their pitching rotation with the acquisition of Frankie Montas, but his poor performance has fans concerned. When he came over from the Oakland Athletics, Montas was having a great season with a 3.18 ERA. Since joining the Yankees, he has looked like an entirely different player.

Bob Nightengale of US had hoped that there would be an improvement in the newest New York Yankees starting pitcher, but his struggles appear to have followed him.

Montas' struggles have definitely played a role in their recent slumping. After losing five straight series, fans are looking for anybody they can find to blame.

There is a certain pressure that comes with playing for New York that not every MLB player is able to handle.

While he was very accomplished in his five years with the Athletics, those skills don't seem to be transferring to the Yankees.

Eric Walz @Ewalz85 @BNightengale A different dude away from the Coliseum this season for whatever reason. It's never been anything like this for him before. @BNightengale A different dude away from the Coliseum this season for whatever reason. It's never been anything like this for him before.

Montas came in with very high expectations that he has thus far not lived up to.

Chris Larson @BballFansofAmer @BNightengale Lol. I thought he was going to be the greatest addition to their starting rotation in years according to some lol. @BNightengale Lol. I thought he was going to be the greatest addition to their starting rotation in years according to some lol. 😂

If this series against the Toronto Blue Jays is lost, the fan response will become even harsher and more critical.

Some fans see no room for excuses for poor performances, regardless of any mitigating circumstances.

Bob Sullivan @roxfirefighter7 @BNightengale He's horrible and doesn't have an excuse for his lack of performance this time. In fact NONE of the players Yankees traded for have done anything positive for the team. If anything they have brought the team down... What a meltdown @BNightengale He's horrible and doesn't have an excuse for his lack of performance this time. In fact NONE of the players Yankees traded for have done anything positive for the team. If anything they have brought the team down... What a meltdown

Many of the New York Yankees faithful pin their failures on their general manager, Brian Cashman. Cashman is responsible for the construction of the roster and identifying its weaknesses. Most would agree that he correctly identified that the pitchers need to improve, but fans don't love who he brought in.

Playing for an Oakland team with no championship aspirations is wildly different from playing for the Yankees in New York. Every season, the Yankees are expected to be contenders. When they falter, every mistake is magnified.

While the Yankees' offense has been struggling lately, their pitchers have not been much better.

The New York Yankees will need Frankie Montas to step up in the postseason

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Almost all the truly elite teams in the MLB have an elite pitching staff. Since teams like the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are unlikely to be matched at that position, the Yankees have to be good enough.

With offensive stars like Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees really need their pitchers to keep the game close. As long as the score is close, the Yankees have all the firepower they need to close the gap. If Frankie Montas is able to play his best baseball in October, he will put his team in a prime position to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif