Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and daughter Ella dabble in poker during quality daddy-daughter bonding

Since retiring from MLB in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has been a busy man. In addition to attending to several business interests and appearing as an occasional FOX commentator, the former three-time MVP is also a full-time dad.

In 2002, A-Rod married Cynthia Scurtis, and the pair welcomed two daughters; Natasha in 2004, and Ella in 2008. While Rodriguez has himself been the subject of successive press onslaughts, the 48-year old has done nearly everything in his power to shield his daughters from the limelight.

An active user of social media, Alex Rodriguez' various accounts are sometimes the only way for fans to gain an insight into the star's personal life. On November 21, A-Rod shared a story on his Instagram that quoted a story from his daughter Ella. As per the story, it appears as though Ella was enjoying a poker-night with her high-rolling father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram/ @ellarod

Since announcing his retirement from the New York Yankees in mid-2016, Rodriguez' daughters have appeared on his social mediums with more frequency. His eldest, Natasha, is currently studying at the University of Michigan. A-Rod posted photos of him and his daughter at a Michigan football game this past August.

A busy man, Alex Rodriguez has thrown himself into several ventures since retiring. His investment fund, A-Rod Corp, has several million under management. Additionally, A-Rod looks set to become a majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves by the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Expand Tweet

"Alex Rodriguez is opening up about how he and his daughters are "moving forward" following his split from J.Lo." - E! News

Despite clobbering 696 career home runs and 2086 RBIs, Rodriguez has not had an easy time gaining admittance to the Baseball Hall of Fame. 2013 revelations that the third baseman had been using steroids permanently marred his reputation, and has affected the votes he has received over his past two years of eligibility.

Alex Rodriguez is making up for lost time with his daughters

For the first decade of his daughters' lives, A-Rod was constantly on the road with the Yankees and Texas Rangers. Moreover, after he split with his ex-wife Cynthia in 2008, his daughters' need to have him around only grew.

He may not be the most beloved player, but Alex Rodriguez' devotion to his girls is something admirable. Hopefully, Ella's poker game with her father comes with the stipulation that gambling is not a way out of hard times, even if you are one of the best third basemen ever to play.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.