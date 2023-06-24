On June 3, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees crashed through an outfield gate at Dodger Stadium. While the play was instantly thrown up on highlight reels everywhere, things were not as they seemed.

Although the Yankees captain appeared to be alright on the play, subsequent analysis revealed that the 6-foot-7 outfielder has broken his toe. On June 24, Judge took things a step further, announcing that he had torn a ligament in his toe.

Addressing the press on the same day, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that while he expects Aaron Judge to be back in the lineup this season, he could not give a guarantee.

"Aaron Boone said he expects Aaron Judge to return this season but stopped short of guaranteeing it. “That’s an absolute. I can’t say that about anyone.” - Bryan Hoch

Understandably, Boone's comments have sounded thousands of alarm bells among New York Yankees fans. Several took to Twitter to share their feelings of dread upon hearing the latest developments.

When it comes to the Yankees being honest about injuries, fans have trust issues. Pitcher Carlos Rodon, who was a Cy Young contender last season, has yet to make a start this season after he was supposed to be "day to day" with back pain.

Since Judge left the lineup, the Yankees have a record of 6-10. Out of their ten losses, six came at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park last weekend.

At the time of his injury, Aaron Judge was hitting .291/.404/.674 with 40 RBIs and a league-leading 19 home runs. He has since been surpassed by Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, who hit his 25th homer of the season on June 23.

Aaron Judge out for the season would be a dagger in Yankees heart

As much as Aaron Boone needs to put on a strong face, the fanbase has evidently called his bluff. As such, the team will now need to enter a stage of damage control that aims to mitigate the massive effect this will have on the Yankees from a PR standpoint.

But with fellow sluggers like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton going through career-worst slumps, it does appear as though Judge may be an irreplaceable part of the team. Perhaps the moral of the story is not to put all your eggs in one basket, even if you, apparently, have every reason to do so.

