Matt Chapman is a name you will be hearing more of as the year progresses. The highly-rated third baseman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Several of the league’s biggest organizations are rumored to be interested, with Chapman having no shortage of suitors.

In 2023, Chapman is off to a great start. After 12 games, he has a slash line of .489/.538/.851 and an MLB-leading 1.389 OPS. The Toronto Blue Jays' right-handed batter leads the team in practically every major offensive category, including RBIs (15), hits (23), and doubles (8). On the season, he is only one home run behind teammate Bo Bichetti.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/04/13/yan… MLB Insider: Here’s why Yanks or even Mets could be a fit for Matt Chapman (and 4 other teams that make sense, too) MLB Insider: Here’s why Yanks or even Mets could be a fit for Matt Chapman (and 4 other teams that make sense, too)nypost.com/2023/04/13/yan…

If Chapman keeps up this pace, it will be hard to estimate his worth. MLB teams spent record levels last offseason and a player like Chapman will be highly sought after.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, Jon Heyman believes New York could be the perfect landing spot for the former All-Star. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether this would be a good move for the New York Yankees or the New York Mets.

John @J0rge20John @JonHeyman Yanks and Mets don’t want a guy who hits .220 every year. I don’t care how hot a start he has. Let alone pay big $ for him @JonHeyman Yanks and Mets don’t want a guy who hits .220 every year. I don’t care how hot a start he has. Let alone pay big $ for him

jononymous @jonfromnyc @JonHeyman He is a career 245 hitter and will always be. Keep your damn pants on. @JonHeyman He is a career 245 hitter and will always be. Keep your damn pants on.

Edward @EdwardLGM5 @JonHeyman Why would you assume the Jays would unload Chapman in the first place is beyond me. @JonHeyman Why would you assume the Jays would unload Chapman in the first place is beyond me.

Scott Kraszewski @skrasz @JonHeyman Thought the Mets already had a stud at 3B? What would they need Chapman for? @JonHeyman Thought the Mets already had a stud at 3B? What would they need Chapman for?

Despite Chapman's strong start to 2023, New Yorkers are unimpressed with the idea of paying big for a lifetime .245 hitter.

Mets fans questioned whether Chapman would be an upgrade to their number two prospect Brett Baty. The fanbase is excited about the 23-year-old rising star. He currently has a .387/.487/.839 slash line in the minors.

Matt Chapman is regarded as one of the league's top fielders

Matt Chapman smiles at batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Matt Chapman's numbers throughout his career have been hot and cold. He finished with an abysmal .210 batting average over 151 games in 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. In 2020, he finished with a mediocre .276 OBP.

Despite his inconsistent numbers on the offensive side, no one can doubt Chapman's defensive abilities. He is rated as one of MLB's top fielders. Over his seven-year career, he has won two Platinum Glove Awards (2018, 2019) and another Gold Glove Award (2021). In 2018, he was named the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year.

Josh Donaldson has found it difficult to settle in since his move from the Minnesota Twins. The Mets offense has been held to two runs or less in five of their first 13 games. New York fans may scoff at the idea of adding Matt Chapman to the roster, but he could be a perfect fit.

