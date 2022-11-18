Yankees MVP Winners: Listing all Bronx legends who earned the MVP honors throughout the years

Aaron Judge's selection as American League MVP marks the 23rd time in franchise history that a member of the New York Yankees has received the honor. 14 of the 23 award winners were different players who have donned the Yankee pinstripes.

"All Rise for the MVP! Aaron Judge is the 2022 AL Most Valuable Player!" - MLB

The legendary list of players to have won the AL MVP for the Yankees includes Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Elston Howard, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, Joe DiMaggio, Spud Chandler, Joe Gordon, Lou Gehrig, and Babe Ruth.

The Bronx Bombers hold the record for the most MVP awards won while playing with their franchise. The St. Louis Cardinals are second with 21 total MVP awards, thanks to Paul Goldschmidt's 2022 award-winning season. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for third place with 14 wins each.

"Goldy takes home the hardware! Paul Goldschmidt wins the 2022 National League MVP" - MLB Network

Here is a deeper look into all AL MVP winners for the New York Yankees

No New York player has won more than three MVP awards, with Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, and Mickey Mantle winning the award on three separate occasions. Alex Rodriguez, Roger Maris, and Lou Gehrig have each won the award twice with the Yanks.

Player The year they won the MVP Aaron Judge 2022 Alex Rodriguez 2007 Alex Rodriguez 2005 Don Mattingly 1985 Thurman Munson 1976 Elston Howard 1963 Mickey Mantle 1962 Roger Maris 1961 Roger Maris 1960 Mickey Mantle 1957 Mickey Mantle 1956 Yogi Berra 1955 Yogi Berra 1954 Yogi Berra 1951 Phil Rizzuto 1950 Joe DiMaggio 1947 Spud Chandler 1943 Joe Gordon 1942 Joe DiMaggio 1941 Joe DiMaggio 1939 Lou Gehrig 1936 Lou Gehrig 1927 Babe Ruth 1923

Mickey Mantle's 1956 season

Mantle’s 1956 season was arguably the best of his legendary Hall of Fame career. He led the AL in runs (132), RBI (130), batting average (.353), slugging percentage (.705), and total bases (376) to go along with his 52 home runs.

He would go on to be voted the American League MVP, the first of his career, as well as winning the Triple Crown.

In addition to being one of the best players in New York Yankees history, his 1952 baseball card has the honor of being the most expensive baseball ever sold. On August 28, 2022, the coveted Mickey Mantle 1952 card sold for a record $12.6 million to an unknown buyer.

"A 1952 Mickey Mantle card sells for $12.6 Million! Shattering the record for most expensive piece of sports memorabilia! #LOCKER" - WAGMI Tatsuo

Babe Ruth's 1923 Season

There are few players as synonymous with baseball as Babe Ruth is. In what would be his only MVP season with the Yankees, Ruth set the all-time WAR record with an astonishing 14.2. He also holds second and third place on the all-time list, but his 1923 season sits almost a full two points above his second-place entry.

"Fun Fact: Babe Ruth was named MVP only once in his career! He won in 1923 after leading the #Yankees to their first World Series championship (41 HR - 130 RBI - .393 BA) The rules of the day didn't allow a player to win the award more than once! #MLB #Baseball #Legend #History" - Baseball by B Smile

