  Yankees News: Aaron Boone lists his expectations for Carlos Rodon; compares Aaron Judge's 2022 season; reassures Luis Gil's position in rotation

Yankees News: Aaron Boone lists his expectations for Carlos Rodon; compares Aaron Judge's 2022 season; reassures Luis Gil's position in rotation

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Jul 04, 2024 09:44 GMT
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed a number of media questions regarding the likes of Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge, and Luis Gil
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed a number of media questions regarding the likes of Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge, and Luis Gil

The New York Yankees have been in a bit of a funk lately, posting a disappointing 3-7 record over their last 10 games. Their recent cold streak has led to the team being passed by the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East standings. That being said, the club finds itself in a postseason spot, and one of the top teams in the American League.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media prior to the team's Wednesday night matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Boone addressed a number of current club-related topics, including Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge and Luis Gil.

New York Yankees updates from Aaron Boone

#1. Carlos Rodon

Veteran southpaw Carlos Rodon will take to the mound for the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday when they take on the Reds. It's been a disastrous stretch on the mound for Rodon, giving up a combined 20 earned runs over his last three starts.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think foundationally, he's in a very good place" Aaron Boone was asked what he wants to see out of Carlos Rodón tonight" - @snyyankees

Despite his poor outings lately, Boone said that he remains confident in his starting pitcher. The Yankees manager explained that even though his execution has been poor, he is in a strong spot from a mental and physical standpoint.

#2. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has been simply tremendous at the plate this season and a major reason why New York finds itself as a postseason contender. The 2022 AL MVP, Judge has emerged as a threat to win the award yet again this season.

When asked about Judge's 2022 and 2024 seasons, Aaron Boone says that New York's captain has been a more complete product with additional experience. Boone believes that he has been able to continue developing into a true superstar and professional hitter.

#3. Luis Gil

Another pitcher who has been in a rut lately has been Luis Gil. The rookie starter has been hit hard lately, surrendering 16 runs over his last 9.2 innings of work. There have been some questions about whether or not Gil will be given additional time off for rest purposes, however, Boone shut down any such talk. The veteran manager said that he fully expects Gil to make his regularly scheduled start.

"Aaron Boone says that he expects Luis Gil to make his next start as scheduled, on regular rest" - @snyyankees

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
